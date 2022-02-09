LAB Theater Project Will Present SOUP Beginning This Month

LAB Theater Project will present its production of David Zarko's SOUP, a dark comedy surrounding themes of family, elderly care, homelessness, unintentional prejudices, and more. Running February 24th through March 13th (Thursday through Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 3 pm), at 812 E Henderson Avenue in Ybor City, options for live viewing include both In-Person and Livestream. On-Demand viewing will also be available March 10 - 24. For tickets and additional information, visit https://www.labtheaterproject.com.

Written by David Zarko, Directed by Kara Gold-Harris, SOUP features local actors Mary Kay Cyrus, Suzy Duic, Pamela Wilson-Caruthers, Robert Dox, and John D. Hooper. The set design is by Owen Robertson, with set dressing, scenic artistry, and props by Beth Tepe-Robertson. Lighting design is by Kristy Pike, Sound Design by Jonah Robertson, and Costume Design by Lara Jackson. The livestream is by Kara Gold, LLC.

"SOUP is about the unifying force that sitting down to a meal can be, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, heritage, language, religion, sexuality, or anything else you might think of that would usually divide us. In sickness, a good bowl of soup may not heal us, but it can warm us, body and soul, even if only for a brief moment. These last few years, the world has been sick. We continue to suffer through a pandemic; we wake up to news of mass shootings, hostage situations, civilian casualties; we cower in fear of the next hurricane, tornado, earthquake, wildfire, tsunami. There's no cure-all for these afflictions. They won't go away overnight. All we can do is go 'once more unto the breach,' continue to fight the good fight, stand up for what we believe in, and live day by day. This play reminds us that sometimes, sitting down to a home cooked meal around the kitchen table can lead to more good than all of our breakneck efforts can ever hope to."

-Kara Gold-Harris, Director of SOUP

About the play:

In what seems like a perfect solution, Fran's energetic friend, Isabel, brings Felicity in to take care of Fran when she is laid up with a broken foot. Alan, Fran's serious-minded lawyer son, isn't so sure about the arrangement, especially after it comes out that Felicity is homeless and has a checkered past. It's up to Fran to bring the two of them together, in what her mother's instincts tell her might work out to be a mutually beneficial relationship.

SOUP runs for three weekends, February 24th through March 13th. Performance times are Thursday through Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday matinee at 3 pm. Tickets are available for in-house seating and for live-streaming for specific performances. March 10th through 24th, audiences can also enjoy SOUP on-demand. For the livestream and on-demand options, audience members will be emailed a link for home viewing. LAB reserves the right to adjust the number of seats available in response to CDC guidance, to protect the health and wellbeing of our audiences, cast, and crew. LAB Theater Project wants patrons to feel safe coming to the theater; full health and safety procedures may be found at http://www.labtheaterproject.com/covid-19.

"This is the first time I have worked so closely with a playwright in bringing a new work to life. It has already been such an incredible learning experience. I am thrilled to be combining my responsibilities of the show's Direction and Cinematography. This 'hybrid' theatre model has become a passion of mine due to the pandemic, and with this production, the full experience that I have been dreaming of for at-home viewers will finally come to fruition."

Tickets are $28 and are available online through LAB's website, https://www.labtheaterproject.com. In-person tickets can only be purchased in advance, not at the door. For questions or interview requests, please contact the Box Office at 813-586-4272, or email us at information@labtheaterproject.com.