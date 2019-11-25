Gulfport Welcomes Debbie Wolfe Photo Art Gallery & Portrait Studio

It's been over 40 years in the making and finally a dream is coming true with the opening of Debbie Wolfe Photo Art Gallery & Portrait Studio in Gulfport's Village Courtyard.

Everyone is welcome to attend the official grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, December 5 from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at 2914-1/2 Beach Boulevard in Gulfport, Florida. Street parking is free.

Wolfe's business is located in the back half of another retail location both of which are located in the southeast corner of the courtyard. To find the gallery, follow Wolfe's blue signs.

Bring your own scissors to be in the group photo at 6 p.m. that will cut the yellow "Police Line Do Not Cross" tape that was given to Wolfe by her late step-father, an ex law enforcement officer.

Afterward, enjoy the gallery, conversation and food items being generously provided by Pia's Trattoria of Gulfport and Vice Mayor Paul Ray. Bring your own soft drink.

Enjoy the artful techniques of composition, exposure and lighting that are the cornerstones of Wolfe's photojournalism and documentary techniques.

Signed photo art prints are available from $5 and up in the form of postcards, greeting cards, note cards, fridge magnets and wall prints in a variety formats like metal, wood and canvas. There is event a photo art tempered glass cutting board! Wall prints are available unframed or framed.

"Photography has been my passion since I was a kid in the early 60s," said Wolfe. "It's what I love to do professionally and personally. It brings me joy and peace. I like sharing my artwork with others."

Wolfe is a member of the National Press Photographers Association. She has taught college-level photojournalism topics for more than 17 years and worked in the St. Petersburg Times newsroom for over 20, 13 of which as the Technology Training Editor. Since April 18, 2016, she has been a contract journalist for the Gabber weekly newspaper. Wolfe has lived in St. Petersburg since 1985. She freelances 100 percent under her business names of Debbie Wolfe Consulting, LLC and her new retail store.





