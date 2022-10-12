Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Five Actors Will Bring THE COLORED MUSEUM, A Satirical 11-skit Racial Commentary Piece To Life This November. 

This American Stage drama will present the audience with 11 "exhibits" that take a satirical look at what it means to be Black in America. 

Register for Tampa/St. Petersburg News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  
Five Actors Will Bring THE COLORED MUSEUM, A Satirical 11-skit Racial Commentary Piece To Life This November. 

Kicking off American Stage's second show of the season, The Colored Museum will bring a cast of five to the Mainstage from November 2-27.

The audience will discover 11 "exhibits", each disturbingly funny, racially-charged, and meaningful in their own way.

The Colored Museum director, Atlanta-based Keith Arthur Bolden, is a seasoned film and theatre actor who has appeared in films such as the upcoming Emmet Till-based movie, "Till" and "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It", among others.

"Film supports my theatre habit," Bolden said, laughing. "My directing style is a collaborative one, I'm searching for inspiration from the designers and the actors."

Needless to say, Bolden's ready to take on the theatrical feat that is George C. Wolfe's The Colored Museum. A cast of five, along with two swings and an African-style drummer will bring the scenes, ranging from a celebrity slave-ship skit to a young woman laying an egg, to life.

The star of the first scene is sunny flight attendant "Mrs. Pat". played by Bronx-based and St. Pete native Jemier Jenkins. Jenkins also plays "LaWanda", "Medea", "Little Girl", and "Normal Jean". However, Mrs. Pat is the start of the show and commands the audience's attention with her tongue-in-cheek boarding speech that will ultimately lead passengers to slavery, literal and figurative.

"Black stories are American stories, however, they are often regulated to Black History Month. We often hear the cliché, "America is a melting pot", but rarely do we internalize that with her stories," Jenkins said. Now, more than ever, both telling Black stories and highlighting marginalized people's experiences are essential."

The Colored Museum is not a musical, but musical elements help tell the story. Malick Faye is an African percussionist who will play in his traditional Senegal-inspired way throughout the show. Faye's played for celebrities and politicians at various events, including the rapper Ludacris.

Bolden hopes to bring Faye's master drumming, cast members, and The Colored Museum designers together to recreate this important Black story.

"This piece is essentially holding up a mirror to society," Bolen said. "It's important, because we are reminded of tragedy, but also what comes out of tragedy."


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


TampaRep Introduces 'Choose Your Price' Ticket ModelTampaRep Introduces 'Choose Your Price' Ticket Model
October 10, 2022

Theatre is not theatre without an audience. Throughout the pandemic, many wondered when it would be safe to gather together again for the enjoyment and enrichment of a well-told story. Now that theatre lights are slowly rising to full again, TampaRep is extending an invitation to every household and budget level.
Mad Theatre of Tampa to Present THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Straz Center This MonthMad Theatre of Tampa to Present THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Straz Center This Month
October 9, 2022

Mad Theatre of Tampa will present The Drowsy Chaperone at The Straz Center October 14 through 30th. 
Jobsite Theater to Present DRACULA at the Straz Center Starting This MonthJobsite Theater to Present DRACULA at the Straz Center Starting This Month
October 8, 2022

Jobsite Theater, resident theater company at the Straz Center in downtown Tampa and recipient of the 2022 Best of the Bay Award for Best Professional Theater Company, will continue their 24th season with Steven Dietz’s adaptation of Bram Stoker’s DRACULA. The show runs Oct. 21 - Nov. 23 in the Straz Center’s Jaeb Theater. Specially-priced preview performances will be held Oct 19-20.
A Cast of Four to Bring a Bilingual Fairytale Production to Pinellas SchoolsA Cast of Four to Bring a Bilingual Fairytale Production to Pinellas Schools
October 7, 2022

For many Pinellas K-5 students, Cinderella Eats Rice and Beans: A Salsa Fairytale may be the first theatre production they experience, and the cast and creative team is making sure it's one to remember.
LAB Theater Project Presents THE ABBEY OF THE HOLY LONESOMELAB Theater Project Presents THE ABBEY OF THE HOLY LONESOME
October 5, 2022

LAB Theater Project will present the world premiere of The Abbey of the Holy Lonesome, by Andra Laine Hunter.  The play is a spooky but lyrical tale of longing and repression, enchantment and treachery, told with a poetic sensibility and a finely crafted sense of its isolated, back-woods location. 