DESTROYING DAVID to Open at The Off-Central Players
Performance dates are November 12th through November 22nd.
The Off-Central Players will present the Southeast Premier of Destroying David, by Jason Odell Williams. A sharply witty and provocative exploration of life, love, and the meaning of-well-art itself. This bold new production stars Debbie Yones and is directed by Alexa Pérez.
In Destroying David, an unnamed tour guide (Ms. Yones) leads the audience on what appears to be a private tour of Michelangelo's David in the Galleria dell 'Accademia di Firenze. As the guide shares the fascinating history and precarious physical condition of the famous sculpture, the tour quietly gives way to grief, as they confide the death of their son and the story becomes profoundly personal.
Director Pérez holds a Bachelor of Arts in Performing Arts from the University of Tampa. She is a graduate of the Emerging Arts Leader Fellowship at American Stage and is currently both an Artist in Residence and the Associate Artistic Producer at The Studio@620. Ms. Yones is as an actor and director whose work has shined on the Off-Central Player's stage and beyond. Her acting credits with OCP include Something Clean, Art, Rasheda Speaking, and Breadcrumbs.
Performance dates are November 12th through November 22nd (Thursdays through Sundays) with a Pay-What-You-Can performance on Wednesday, November 18th.
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