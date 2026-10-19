DESTROYING DAVID to Open at The Off-Central Players

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The Off-Central Players will present the Southeast Premier of Destroying David, by Jason Odell Williams. A sharply witty and provocative exploration of life, love, and the meaning of-well-art itself. This bold new production stars Debbie Yones and is directed by Alexa Pérez.

In Destroying David, an unnamed tour guide (Ms. Yones) leads the audience on what appears to be a private tour of Michelangelo's David in the Galleria dell 'Accademia di Firenze. As the guide shares the fascinating history and precarious physical condition of the famous sculpture, the tour quietly gives way to grief, as they confide the death of their son and the story becomes profoundly personal.

Director Pérez holds a Bachelor of Arts in Performing Arts from the University of Tampa. She is a graduate of the Emerging Arts Leader Fellowship at American Stage and is currently both an Artist in Residence and the Associate Artistic Producer at The Studio@620. Ms. Yones is as an actor and director whose work has shined on the Off-Central Player's stage and beyond. Her acting credits with OCP include Something Clean, Art, Rasheda Speaking, and Breadcrumbs.

Performance dates are November 12th through November 22nd (Thursdays through Sundays) with a Pay-What-You-Can performance on Wednesday, November 18th.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 06 Hrs 59 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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