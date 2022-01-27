CHRIS PINNELLA: SINATRA AT THE SANDS Comes to Lauderhill PAC

Flashback to 1966 Las Vegas & join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella along with his exceptional 6-Piece Little Big Band as they perform the iconic live album 'Sinatra at the Sands' from beginning to end. Featuring the Quincy Jones & Count Basie arrangements along with audio clips of Old Blue Eyes himself setting up songs, cracking jokes, and telling stories; making the evening a true tribute, not impersonation, to the legendary Chairman of the Board.

'The music is sensational, including definitive versions of signatures like "Fly Me To The Moon", "Come Fly With Me" and "I've Got You Under My Skin" (Rolling Stone). Once Pinnella and the band are through the album, audiences will be treated to more of their favorite Sinatra Classics, such as "In The Wee Small Hours", "The Lady Is A Tramp", "New York, New York", "My Way" and more!

"I'm thrilled to be bringing this evening of music to South Florida in a way that honor's Frank's legacy and, at the same time, keeps the music alive," says Pinnella.

Featuring a lineup of stellar jazz musicians, Connor Roher on Piano, Mikailo Kasha on Upright Bass, Brahm Masla on Drums, Aaron Simcox on Reeds, Jason Charos on Trumpet, and Eli Feingold on Trombone.

Come hear why the critics are calling Pinnella, 'Sinatra's Spiritual Successor. He has the pipes to deliver the sincerity of each lyric in all its glory.'

CHRIS PINNELLA: SINATRA AT THE SANDS plays Lauderhill PAC 3800 NW 11th Place Lauderhill, FL 33311 on WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 9TH at 7:30PM. For TICKETS & INTO head to www.lpacfl.com or by calling the Box Office: (954) 777-2055