Broadway Theatre Project Moves BTP 2020 Online

After careful consideration, Broadway Theatre Project (BTP) has decided to move its 2020 summer intensive online in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BTP administration has announced that all previously-scheduled guest artists* and programming will be accessible to students via video conferencing-in fact, this virtualization will provide students more intimate interaction with Tony Award-winning performers, more diversified instruction from nationally renowned arts educators, and more personalized exposure to New York's leading agents. Whether pre-college or pre-professional, students will leave BTP 2020 with top-notch training in musical theatre performance, skills in creative collaboration (as taught in our inaugural Creative Lab**), career development, experience with video auditions, and even footage for their reels. Our 10 days together will produce lifelong professional relationships and culminate in a performance, during which students will have the opportunity to share their talents with industry professionals.

For students who are interested in joining BTP 2020, please contact President and Co-Artistic Director, Debra McWaters, at 888-874-1764 immediately, as spots are limited.BTP 2020 will now occur online from July 15-July 25 at the price of $1,000.

TUITION: For students who have already registered for BTP 2020 and paid their $700 deposit, the remaining $300 is due May 11, 2020.

For students who are interested in joining BTP 2020, please contact President and Co-Artistic Director, Debra McWaters, at 888-874-1764 immediately, as spots are limited. Your non-refundable registration fee of $300 will be due May 22, 2020 and the remaining $700 will be due June 12, 2020.

ARTISTS:

• Tim Evanicki (nationally renowned College Audition Coach, The College Audition)

• Representatives from 3 Top-Tier Musical Theatre College Programs

• Greg Uliasz (Talent Agent, McDonald/Selznick Associates)

• Scott Wojcik (Casting Director, Wojcik | Seay Casting)

• Michael Rodriguez (Owner and Head of Talent, The Roster Agency)

• Robert Dean Hertenstein (Senior Director of Entertainment Production, Norwegian Cruise Line)

• Carmit Bachar (Grammy Award-nominated singer, dancer, actress, Pussycat Dolls)

• Michael Cerveris (two-time Tony Award-winning actor, Fun Home, Assassins, Evita, LoveMusik, Sweeney Todd, The Who's Tommy)

• Donna McKechnie (Tony Award-winning actor, A Chorus Line, How to Succeed ..., Promises, Promises, State Fair)

• Peisha McPhee (Internationally renowned singer and vocal coach, coach for American Idol and Disney's Moana)

• Michael Orland (Internationally renowned music director, conductor, and vocal coach, pianist for American Idol and Kristen Chenoweth)

BTP continues to offer rigorous technique training. In addition, a pilot program Creative Works Lab, will be offered. This one-of-a-kind program will allow students to experience new work development from different sides of a creative team. Students will have the opportunity to experience directing, choreographing, music directing, designing, or writing--gaining an understanding of and, hopefully, a passion for the type of collaboration that yields new musical theatre material.

For questions, please call President and Co-Artistic Director, Debra McWaters, at 888-874-1764.





