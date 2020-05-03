Shutdown Streaming
Broadway Theatre Project Moves BTP 2020 Online

After careful consideration, Broadway Theatre Project (BTP) has decided to move its 2020 summer intensive online in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BTP administration has announced that all previously-scheduled guest artists* and programming will be accessible to students via video conferencing-in fact, this virtualization will provide students more intimate interaction with Tony Award-winning performers, more diversified instruction from nationally renowned arts educators, and more personalized exposure to New York's leading agents. Whether pre-college or pre-professional, students will leave BTP 2020 with top-notch training in musical theatre performance, skills in creative collaboration (as taught in our inaugural Creative Lab**), career development, experience with video auditions, and even footage for their reels. Our 10 days together will produce lifelong professional relationships and culminate in a performance, during which students will have the opportunity to share their talents with industry professionals.

For students who are interested in joining BTP 2020, please contact President and Co-Artistic Director, Debra McWaters, at 888-874-1764 immediately, as spots are limited.BTP 2020 will now occur online from July 15-July 25 at the price of $1,000.

TUITION: For students who have already registered for BTP 2020 and paid their $700 deposit, the remaining $300 is due May 11, 2020.

For students who are interested in joining BTP 2020, please contact President and Co-Artistic Director, Debra McWaters, at 888-874-1764 immediately, as spots are limited. Your non-refundable registration fee of $300 will be due May 22, 2020 and the remaining $700 will be due June 12, 2020.

ARTISTS:

• Tim Evanicki (nationally renowned College Audition Coach, The College Audition)
• Representatives from 3 Top-Tier Musical Theatre College Programs
Greg Uliasz (Talent Agent, McDonald/Selznick Associates)
• Scott Wojcik (Casting Director, Wojcik | Seay Casting)
Michael Rodriguez (Owner and Head of Talent, The Roster Agency)
• Robert Dean Hertenstein (Senior Director of Entertainment Production, Norwegian Cruise Line)
• Carmit Bachar (Grammy Award-nominated singer, dancer, actress, Pussycat Dolls)
Michael Cerveris (two-time Tony Award-winning actor, Fun Home, Assassins, Evita, LoveMusik, Sweeney Todd, The Who's Tommy)
Donna McKechnie (Tony Award-winning actor, A Chorus Line, How to Succeed ..., Promises, Promises, State Fair)
Peisha McPhee (Internationally renowned singer and vocal coach, coach for American Idol and Disney's Moana)
Michael Orland (Internationally renowned music director, conductor, and vocal coach, pianist for American Idol and Kristen Chenoweth)

BTP continues to offer rigorous technique training. In addition, a pilot program Creative Works Lab, will be offered. This one-of-a-kind program will allow students to experience new work development from different sides of a creative team. Students will have the opportunity to experience directing, choreographing, music directing, designing, or writing--gaining an understanding of and, hopefully, a passion for the type of collaboration that yields new musical theatre material.

For questions, please call President and Co-Artistic Director, Debra McWaters, at 888-874-1764.



