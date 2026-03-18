Bonnie Agan and Roxanne Fay to Star in in RIPCORD at Off-Central Players

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The Off-Central Players is iniviting audiences to buckle up for a hilariously escalating battle of wills with its upcoming production of Ripcord, the razor-sharp comedy by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire.

Starring two of the Tampa Bay area's most well-known and beloved stage performers, Ripcord centers on Abby (Roxanne Fay), a sharp-tongued resident of a senior living facility who prefers solitude and silence. Her carefully controlled world is turned upside down when Marilyn (Bonnie Agan), an irrepressibly cheerful new roommate, moves in. What begins as a harmless bet quickly spirals into a wildly inventive series of pranks, schemes, and psychological warfare that stretches far beyond the walls of their shared room. As the rivalry escalates-with elaborate tricks involving family members, haunted houses, and even skydiving, the women's fierce competition begins to reveal surprising truths about grief, loneliness, and the possibility of connection.

"It is incredible way to close our season with a show starring these two powerhouses", says Off-Central Players Managing Director Alan Mohney, Jr. "Bonnie and Roxanne are perfectly paired in this witty, sparring match. Everyone will love this production."

The production is staged in the immersive 43-seat black box theatre the Off-Central Players call home by director Jack Holloway. Ms. Agan and Ms. Fay are joined on stage by Johnny Garde as Scotty, Katherine Yacko as Colleen, Dylan Barlowe as Benjamin, and Rey Garcia as Derek and others.

Performance dates are April 9th through 19th (Thursdays through Sundays) with a Pay-What-You-Can performance on Wednesday, April 15th.

The Off-Central Players intimate 43-seat black box theatre in the heart of St. Petersburg's Grand Central District, located at 2260 1st Ave, N., St. Petersburg, FL, 33712