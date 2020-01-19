BWW Previews: Skeleton Crew Tells Story Of Detroit's Auto Plant Workers During Recession At American Stage

Photo by @JoeyClayStudios

Funny, electric, and heart-breaking are three words director L. Peter Callender used to describe the debut of Dominique Morriseau's Skeleton Crew at American Stage January 22 - February 23.

"I was immediately taken by the rhythm of the language. Then, how each character has such a wonderful arc, a powerful desire to tell their particular story; their secrets and how alike these people are to people I know," L. Peter explained his first reaction to reading the script.

The Obie Award-winning "Best Play" set 2008, both funny and heartbreaking, stars Rasell Holt (Dez), Enoch Armando King (Reggie), Dee Selmore (Faye), and Camille Upshaw (Shanita). Skeleton Crew tells the story of one of the last auto plants in Detroit, the recession, and the blue-collar factory workers navigating the possibility of foreclosure.

"From beginning to end, I want the show replicates the stamping plant's sights, sound, and motion. The play is a metaphor for what goes on in the plant. The shutting down, the thefts the lack of care, people walking away from each other, relationships grounding to a halt. The playwright wants us to believe that Detroit will have a rebirth and shine again just like the beautiful, powerful, shiny cars it once produced by the thousands," said L. Peter. "The play speaks to me in this way. My vision is to tell an honest story of dreamers, fighters, of pride and love and hope in a world that is rapidly on the decline.

L. Peter hopes that after the performance, patrons are thinking of the many elements captured in the wisdom and brilliant storytelling of Dominique: anger, loss, love, and a bit of a mystery.

"What I want them to talk about is 'I think I just met four people I would like to know: four people who struggled through a rapidly changing time and stuck to their dreams. I want them to ask each other: What would I have done, and also - when are we going to see it again?!"

Skeleton Crew is January 20 through February 23 at American Stage, 163 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg. To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit http://americanstage.org/skeletoncrew.





