BWW Previews: STORM LARGE BRINGS INTERACTIVE, INTIMATE CONCERT to The Straz Center For The Performing Arts



Tour-de-force performer Storm Large is happy to say there is nothing quote, unquote normal about her interactive, bawdy storytelling concert. She said that the audience can expect really good music, great performance, and musicianship when her show arrives at Straz Center of the Performing Arts on April 4.

"You're going to laugh, you're going to feel stuff, and enjoy the music," she said. "You're going to hear things that are familiar and maybe some things that you're not familiar with. It's a night of fun surprises and great music."

While her musical influences are endless, she started out listening to punk rock and rock. She's been compared to Bette Midler and Janis Joplin.

"And if Charlize Theron had an older sister who actually went to jail," she quipped. "My boys and I have a lot of fun. I take my work seriously, but I don't take myself too seriously."

The self-effacing, statuesque musician, actor, playwright, author and singer, Storm emerged nationally into the public eye as a finalist on CBS's Rockstar: Super Nova reality show in 2006.

Her greatest moment of validation as a performer came from an invitation to perform at Carnegie Hall in 2013 and the standing ovation that followed.

"A friend told me 'This is because of all the work you've done. You show up 1000% every time. You've got a good reputation as a hard-working talented mother-f***** and you sit there and you pat yourself on the back.' And I did just that. I sat there I laughed out loud and I said, 'I'm going to f***ing Carnegie Hall."

What she enjoys most about performing is giving back.

"I enjoy the feeling of service to my fellow human beings. It's not a vain pursuit for me. I want to make people happy whenever I'm around. That's sort of my job description - to create joy and happiness. I consider myself very lucky that I actually get to do what is very healing to me. My job is to be my best possible self and to share myself with people for their enjoyment. I love that they get happy because of who I am. I'm so incredibly grateful and lucky because I'm pretty much un-hirable for anything else."

She especially enjoys the meet and greet after her show where she can meet her returning and new fans.

"I've had audience members come up to me after the show and say, 'I had no idea who you were, but I needed this so much.' When people are moved, I'm really touched. I want the audience to relax, to trust that it will be a really good show and they'll have a really good time."

Storm Large performs April 4. Tickets may be purchased by calling 813.229.STAR (7827), in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or online at www.strazcenter.org.





