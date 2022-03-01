BWW Previews: SECOND ANNUAL VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL DEBUTS ONLINE ON MARCH 15 at Powerstories Theatre
Eight local and national playwrights showcase new, original works to a global audience
The second annual Voices of Truth Theatre Festival hosted by Powerstories Theatre opens on March 15 and runs through March 20, 2022. The festival showcases eight diverse shows with seven available to view online and a musical closing the festival, presented live and live-streamed from the theatre.
Powerful stories based on truth depict the forced production of Nazi propaganda by Jewish prisoners, confronting white privilege, and learning to love oneself. Other pieces include a special request for a sex worker, the Lebanon war, a college school shooting, a donut baker who dedicates her life to protecting children, and stages of love in a pandemic. Viewers are sure to find something for every preference.
Individual tickets for the festival are $15 per show or $77 All-Access Festival Pass.
To celebrate their 22nd birthday, Powerstories Theatre is gifting The Voices of Truth Theatre Festival to all high school and college students who attend the playwright interview talkbacks after each play. Teachers are also invited to select appropriate-age new works to show to students in the classroom and start a discussion.
"For the first time in our history, we are gifting anyone who is a student the opportunity to learn together during this festival because honoring the truth of others is who we are as a theatre," said theatre founder Fran Powers.
In 2022, the team at Powerstories reviewed the feedback of the first festival and implemented what 2021 festival patrons requested. Beginning March 15, guests have 48 hours to watch each show at their convenience, view-on-demand.
Each night at 9 pm EST, patrons can log on to Zoom and talk to the playwright during a live interview. The festival's playwrights will be logging on to meet viewers from all over the world. Patrons can visit the website to submit questions for a behind-the-scenes, in-depth conversation about the play they've watched, its author, and the process of bringing an idea from page to stage.
Playwright D.A. Mindell who opens the second annual festival, spoke of the importance of the evening interview talkback with the playwright.
"As a playwright, I love finding out what people thought and what questions that they have."
The featured lineup is:
March 15
"The Merchant of Venice" by William Shakespeare
(or at least our best approximation) by D.A. Mindell
GEORGIA
March 16
With Out Love by Edgar Chisholm
NEW JERSEY
March 17 - Thursday Night of Shorts
Watermelon in Wartime by Elaine DiFalco Daughtery
MICHIGAN
Starpattern by Carolyn Gage
MAINE
March 18 - Friday Night of Shorts
Love's Bright Wings by Lissa Brennan
PENNSYLVANIA
History Lessons by Cynthia Dettelbach
OHIO
March 19
Our Lady of Perpetual Donuts by Jordan Beswick
NORTH CAROLINA
March 20
Across the Divide Musical by Gabe Flores
FLORIDA
Fran said that though it was challenging to pick just eight plays and musicals for the festival, the selections chosen were outstanding.
"Each playwright in our second annual Voices of Truth Theatre Festival is a mesmerizing truth-teller, and we are thrilled to be presenting their creations."
General admission to the view-on-demand Voices of Truth Theatre Festival is $15 individual tickets or a $77 festival pass. Learn more, get your tickets, or register for free tickets at http://www.powerstories.com/2022-voices-of-truth-theatre-festival-schedule. Students who attend the playwright talkback interviews can enjoy the entire festival for FREE by registering online or emailing deb@powerstories.com for your complimentary access code.