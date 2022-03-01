BWW Previews: SECOND ANNUAL VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL DEBUTS ONLINE ON MARCH 15 at Powerstories Theatre

The second annual Voices of Truth Theatre Festival hosted by Powerstories Theatre opens on March 15 and runs through March 20, 2022. The festival showcases eight diverse shows with seven available to view online and a musical closing the festival, presented live and live-streamed from the theatre.

Powerful stories based on truth depict the forced production of Nazi propaganda by Jewish prisoners, confronting white privilege, and learning to love oneself. Other pieces include a special request for a sex worker, the Lebanon war, a college school shooting, a donut baker who dedicates her life to protecting children, and stages of love in a pandemic. Viewers are sure to find something for every preference.

Individual tickets for the festival are $15 per show or $77 All-Access Festival Pass.

To celebrate their 22nd birthday, Powerstories Theatre is gifting The Voices of Truth Theatre Festival to all high school and college students who attend the playwright interview talkbacks after each play. Teachers are also invited to select appropriate-age new works to show to students in the classroom and start a discussion.

"For the first time in our history, we are gifting anyone who is a student the opportunity to learn together during this festival because honoring the truth of others is who we are as a theatre," said theatre founder Fran Powers.

In 2022, the team at Powerstories reviewed the feedback of the first festival and implemented what 2021 festival patrons requested. Beginning March 15, guests have 48 hours to watch each show at their convenience, view-on-demand.

Each night at 9 pm EST, patrons can log on to Zoom and talk to the playwright during a live interview. The festival's playwrights will be logging on to meet viewers from all over the world. Patrons can visit the website to submit questions for a behind-the-scenes, in-depth conversation about the play they've watched, its author, and the process of bringing an idea from page to stage.

Playwright D.A. Mindell who opens the second annual festival, spoke of the importance of the evening interview talkback with the playwright.

"As a playwright, I love finding out what people thought and what questions that they have."

The featured lineup is:

March 15

"The Merchant of Venice" by William Shakespeare

(or at least our best approximation) by D.A. Mindell

GEORGIA

March 16

With Out Love by Edgar Chisholm

NEW JERSEY

March 17 - Thursday Night of Shorts

Watermelon in Wartime by Elaine DiFalco Daughtery

MICHIGAN

Starpattern by Carolyn Gage

MAINE

March 18 - Friday Night of Shorts

Love's Bright Wings by Lissa Brennan

PENNSYLVANIA

History Lessons by Cynthia Dettelbach

OHIO

March 19

Our Lady of Perpetual Donuts by Jordan Beswick

NORTH CAROLINA

March 20

Across the Divide Musical by Gabe Flores

FLORIDA



Fran said that though it was challenging to pick just eight plays and musicals for the festival, the selections chosen were outstanding.

"Each playwright in our second annual Voices of Truth Theatre Festival is a mesmerizing truth-teller, and we are thrilled to be presenting their creations."