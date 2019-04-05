BWW Previews: NEW TAMPA PLAYERS' PENGUIN PROJECT'S DEBUTS ALADDIN JR at University Area CDC

As its first production as part of the award-winning Penguin Project, with a huge cast of 68 members, New Tampa Players will bring Aladdin Jr. to stage at University Area CDC on April 5-7.

Earlier this year, New Tampa Players became the 16th community theatre awarded the opportunity to be part of the special theatre initiative. Founded by Dr. Andy Morgan in 2004, the Penguin Project pairs young people ages 8-21 with special needs such as autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, visual and hearing impairments, and other neurological disorders with peer mentors of the same age who help guide them and ensure their safety.

"Frequently, community theatre has ways for children with special needs to be in the ensemble -which is wonderful and definitely something we should do - but this gives them a way to be Aladdin or Jasmine, the lead roles they normally may not get the opportunity to do," Nora Paine, theatre president said.

One such participant Zachary Mueller, 23 and his mentor, Duwany Cannon, 22 became "brothers by choice" over their experience rehearsing together since last December.

It's Zachary's first time acting, but he's been a fan of Aladdin for a long time and even has the CD that he listens to all the time. His dad saw the advertisement for Penguin Project on Facebook and he was eager to be part of the cast.

"My mentor Duwany is a pretty cool guy. He backs me on the sultan and I've enjoyed (working with) Jasmine in the show," said Zachary.

Having worked with special needs individuals in the past, Duwany jumped at the chance to bring a fellow actor's dream of performing on stage to life.

"I definitely said yes when Nora reached out, especially bridging the gap between those with special needs and performance," he said. "My most favorite part of working with Zach is the bond that we created. He can't rid of me now. Just seeing him enjoy every single day when all the theatrics of the show comes together, getting to enjoy other individuals that are like him that are now performing with him as well, that's definitely been my favorite part - seeing them grow."

When asked if he had a favorite song or part from the musical, Zachary easily ticked off a long list of music from Aladdin.

"The whole thing," he said then settled on "Proud of Your Boy."

Duwany said the show is for all ages.

"It's for anyone with love for Aladdin and anyone who wants to see individuals such as Zachary and others perform their best. I want anyone who sees the show after a long 4 months to think it really gelled and it's such an interesting show. I definitely want them to be proud."

Zachary added, "Buy tickets!"

New Tampa Players in collaboration with University Area CDC will present Penguin Project production of Aladdin Jr. Hosted at the University Area CDC, performance dates are: Friday, April 5th at 8:00 PM Saturday, April 6th at 7:00 PM Sunday, April 7th at 3:00 PM Tickets are $15. To learn more, visit https://www.newtampaplayers.org/penguin-project-of-new-tampa.





