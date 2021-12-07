BWW Previews: JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL (NOT YOUR GRANDMA'S CHRISTMAS CAROL) at American Stage

Coming to American Stage on December 8, 2021 - January 2, 2022, is a play that actors Saren Nofs Snyder and Amanda Jane Snyder describe as "not your Grandmother's Christmas Carol." Set in the 80s, this punk twist on the beloved holiday classic puts Jacob Marley in the driver's seat.

Producing Artistic Director Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj makes his American Stage directorial debut and a cast of 4 - Saren, Amanda, Patrick A. Jackson, and Amber McNew, brings to life 18 different characters not cast traditionally. Part comedy, part drama, together, they will tell the origin story of Ebenezer Scrooge's business partner, Jacob Marley in Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol.

Amanda Jane Synder

"The story on its own lends itself to the true foundation and truth of the human experience that we all have. In this adaptation, the audience will find we're heightening that experience even more through what was going on in the 80s, with different elements of gender fluidity and different ideas of casting taking place," explained Amanda.

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol addresses how did his afterlife occur? In this new version, Marley may be able to redeem his wicked soul by helping save one man who is worse than he.

"We learn the backstory of why Jacob Marley had to come to Scrooge and warn him about his evil ways," said Saren. "There is deeper tenderness in this particular production, yet there's a real darkness to it. These characters are really awful people at the beginning. I feel the redemption is much stronger than in any other production I've seen of the traditional Christmas Carol. I know when I was reading it for the first time, there were numerous times where I found myself weeping, and I wasn't expecting to be so profoundly moved by a story of redemption - of all our redemptions."

Unlike the classic tale with one main character choosing to change, all of Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol characters have a transformational moment in the play.

Both actors said that the costumes by designer Jordan Jeffers help create a complete character in the play.

"Some of these characters have one or two lines, but we see a full arch of humanity of who this person by the details that are added with sound, lights, the blocking, and definitely through the costumes," said Amanda. "Jordan Jeffers has done an amazing job of capturing each character which is helpful for us."

Saren Nofs Snyder

Seren, who plays Christmas Past and Present, child Marley, young Marley, and old Marley, said that what she loved most about this play was transforming into each nontraditional character role. She performs in multiple dielects from upper-crust English, Cockney, and Irish.

"I love the ability to be chameleon-like, to take on and embody someone who is not us."

Amanda said that the overarching theme of the production is doing the best we can with what we have.

"I think the theme of human arises in every character, even in the characters that aren't human."

Seren borrowed a line from the play.

"There is a light or a chord that binds all of humanity together. Each of us is connected to everyone else, that we're all in circles together."

The actors stressed how grateful they were to be back on stage after a long intermission. They said that audiences of every age should see the show, especially because of the diverse casting. They will see the real-life difficulties happening in 2021 reflected on the stage in the 1980s within a classic story.

"History repeats itself, and we can see that within this show. It's really about being human, and anyone who's human should come and see it," said Amanda. "Good art leaves us having difficult conversations. Stories like this remind us that we are all human beings showing up in the best way we know how."

Seren added, "If you are someone like myself who is not a huge fan of A Christmas Carol or if you absolutely love the play, come see a different adaptation. See the backstory of characters you already know and learn more about them. The casting is nontraditional, and I would like audiences to think about why we have traditionally prescribed who is allowed to play what roles and what experiences they had while watching a person of a different gender, race, or orientation take on a role that they had thought of in one particular way before. How does it make them see these characters with new eyes, and how do they feel about them to understand humanity more deeply."

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol is at American Stage from December 8, 2021 - January 2, 2022. To learn more or to buy tickets, visit americanstage.org/christmas-carol.