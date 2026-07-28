Dark Star Orchestra to Perform at The BayCare Sound in Downtown Clearwater

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Dark Star Orchestra will return to The BayCare Sound in Downtown Clearwater on Saturday, December 5 at 7pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 31 at 10 am.

Performing to critical acclaim for nearly 30 years and over 3300 shows, Dark Star Orchestra continues the Grateful Dead live concert experience. The seven-piece band performs shows based on actual Grateful Dead set lists from their 30 years of touring or creates unique sets from the Dead's extensive catalog. This approach allows fans both young and old to share in the experience while offering a continually evolving artistic outlet within this musical canon.

The band has featured guest performances from six original Grateful Dead members: Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay, Vince Welnick, and Tom Constanten, plus longtime Dead soundman Dan Healy. Other notable guests have included Mike Gordon and Jon Fishman of Phish, Warren Haynes, Steve Kimock, and many more.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets starting at $39.50 and a limited amount of Elevated Sound Upgrades priced at $125 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. . The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The BayCare Sound Ticket Window will open two hours prior to show time.

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