CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE Series to Continue at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

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The Classic Albums Live Series continues with four performances at The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Single tickets and series packages for all shows go on sale Friday, July 31 at 10 am. Please see below for more information.

Founded in Toronto in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live has become a beloved fixture in the music world, having delivered over 3,000 shows across the U.S. and Canada. “We live in a unique time in history,” said Mr. Martin. “We have a new canon of music that has become 'classic' in our culture. Our role is to be stewards of these great albums, allowing people to experience them together and to hear the songs just as they were intended and recorded. We pride ourselves on doing this note-for-note, cut-for-cut.”

Times, dates, performances and description of performances are subject to change.

Thursday, September 3 At 8 PM

The debut album by Led Zeppelin was released in 1969 and showed the group's fusion of blues and rock. Their take on the emerging hard rock sound was immediately commercially successful in both the UK and the U.S., reaching the top 10 on album charts in both countries, as well as several others. Many of the songs were longer and not well suited to be released as singles for radio airplay. Guitarist, Jimmy Page was reluctant to release singles, so only Good Times Bad Times backed with Communication Breakdown was released outside the UK. However, due to exposure on album-orientated-rock radio stations and the huge popularity of the band, many of the album's songs have become classic rock radio staples, including Babe I'm Gonna Leave You, Dazed and Confused and Your Time is Gonna Come.

Pink Floyd: Dark Side Of The Moon

Thursday, October 8 At 8 PM

Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon is considered one of the best-selling albums in the world. In 2012, the album was selected for preservation in the United States National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress. The album is known for its exploration of mature themes such as conflict, greed, time, death and mental illness. Many of the album's songs have become classics like Money, Us And Them and Time. Fifty years later, this is an album that is still celebrated as one of the greatest albums of all time.

AC/DC: Highway To Hell

Friday, November 6 At 8 PM

Highway to Hell is the sixth studio album released in 1979 by AC/DC and was the last album featuring lead singer Bon Scott. Highway to Hell is AC/DC's first LP to break the U.S. Top 100 and is the second highest selling AC/DC album. In 2003, the album was ranked number 199 on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 500 greatest albums of all time. The album features rock hits like Highway to Hell, Girls Got Rhythm, Night Prowler and Touch Too Much.

Van Halen: 1984

Sunday, December 13 At 8 PM

1984 is the sixth studio album released in 1984 by Van Halen and has sold more than 10 million copies in the United States. Rolling Stone ranked the album 81 on its list of the 100 Greatest Albums of the 1980s. The album has been described as a mix of glam/pop metal, hard rock, heavy metal and synth rock. 1984 produced four singles, including Jump, Panama, I'll Wait and Hot for Teacher. In a 1984 review, Billboard stated the album was "funnier and more versatile than most of their metal brethren," praising the production as "typically strong." In 1999, the album was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Single show tickets start at $35 and series packages priced at $99 (must purchase 4 shows) are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.

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