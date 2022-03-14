American Stage Welcomes Erica Sutherlin As Director Of Community Engagement

American Stage has announced the newest member to its staff, Erica Sutherlin, as the Director of Community Engagement.



Erica's role will work closely with every department at American Stage and aims to engage and unite different organizations, people, and students as the theatre heads into its 45th year.



Producing Artistic Director and Resident Playwright Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj said, "American Stage is thrilled to welcome Erica Sutherlin as our new Director of Community Engagement. Erica brings years of knowledge, talent, and a spirit of inclusion that will enrich the artistic and cultural tapestry of American Stage in years to come. She is a leader, a visionary, an educator, an artist with great heart and commitment to inclusion and diversity in both American Stage and the entire St. Petersburg community."



Sutherlin will start in the role by leading the charge on our cultural programming as well as community conversations around Mainstage productions, and assisting with additional outreach events such as "First Mondays."



Sutherlin commented, "I'm excited about the possibilities in this role, working with the community to develop creative opportunities that elicit in-depth conversation. In this role, I have the pleasure of building a bridge from the theatre back to the community, reminding the community that we see you, we celebrate you and we honor you, all of you."



Sutherlin comes from an extensive background in arts and education and is currently the Artist in Residence at Studio@620 in St Petersburg.



She started in the arts with acting, then added theatrical directing to her resume, and now is a writer/director in television and film. Sutherlin taught at Pinellas County Center for the Arts at Gibbs High School for nine years, and went to graduate school where she received her MFA at USC's School of Cinematic Arts. Film and television credits include "Stratosphere," "Voodoo MacBeth," "Unschooled," "SUGAR LAND," and "Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas" on Lifetime.



Sutherlin is also an accomplished essayist and poet with published works in Building Womanist Coalitions: Writing and Teaching in the Spirit of Love and Hooked on the Art of Love: bell hooks and My Calling for Soul-Work.



"I knew I wanted to be an artist since I was a junior in high school. Every job I worked directly or indirectly has been related to the arts," said Sutherlin.



She continued on her goals as the Director of Community Engagement, "I'm about foundational work, securing the base, and growing a community that trusts, supports, and believes in the work we are crafting and creating. Once I see that growth, then I know that I accomplished my task."