American Stage Announces Updates to 2021-2022 Season

American Stage is updating their 2021-2022 Season, with two new Mainstage shows that capture and inspire the theme, "For the Love of Theatre." Single tickets for this new season are now on sale as well as subscriptions!

Mainstage shows "The Odd Couple" and "Dutchman" will replace their previously planned fall production of "Around the World in 80 Days" and summer production of "The Tempest." These new productions will run the same dates as the previously announced shows. All subscriptions and passes for the 2021-2022 season will remain the same. Patrons who have already booked seats will not need to take any action.

Producing Artistic Director and Resident Playwright Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj describes American Stage's 2021-2022 Mainstage season as "one rooted in the power of love, the power of resilience, and the power of the human spirit to overcome!"

"To create a season that's as encompassing as the city we live in, I've decided to update our upcoming season by offering two new productions," said Ramoon Maharaj. "Laughter is something we can all use more of, so to lift the spirits of everyone 'The Odd Couple' will be our new opening play featuring multicultural casting. Then, in the summer, we are staging the prolific classic 'Dutchman.' This timeless masterpiece about race and identity in America focuses on the political and psychological struggle between African Americans and White Americans...a story that is more timely now than ever before."

Ramoon Maharaj went on to say, "after the longest wait in our storied history, American Stage returns to action in a bold new way as we enter a dynamic new chapter in the history of our theatre and nation."

This season's theme, For the Love of Theatre, reminds audiences of the unique power of live theatre to bring us together, and the exciting line up of plays in our season, seeks to encourage everyone in our community to join in the life-affirming experience of live storytelling.



2021-2022 SEASON - ABOUT THE PLAYS SELECTED:

THE ODD COUPLE

By Neil Simon

October 27 - November 21, 2021

"FOR THE LOVE OF A CLASSIC"

The brilliant Neil Simon once said, "Never underestimate the stimulation of eccentricity." Oscar is a slob. Felix is neat. Oscar loves his bachelorhood, and Felix is newly divorced. When the two decide to live together in the same apartment, how will they reconcile their differences?



This Neil Simon comedy explores the relationship between two men who, despite their many differences, must find a way to live together. Hailed as one of the greatest comedies of all time, "The Odd Couple" won the Tony Award for Best Play. The New York Times said, "There is scarcely a moment that is not hilarious." Since its premiere the play has received two Broadway revivals, been adapted to a movie, inspired two sitcoms and has been staged by theatres around the world. Now, American Stage brings to life a contemporary fresh interpretation of this beloved American classic with a modern, multicultural cast.



Jacob Marley'S CHRISTMAS CAROL

By Tom Mula

December 8, 2021 - January 2, 2022

"FOR THE LOVE OF GRATITUDE AND REDEMPTION"

Charles Dickens wrote a short story that has become one of the most adapted pieces of literature in history. The story of Scrooge is well known, but what about Marley? How did his haunting afterlife begin? In his version of the carol, Marley is escorted by a spritely creature along the pathway to redeeming his soul - by helping to save the one man on earth who was more greedy and sour than himself. We come to find that self sacrifice can make a difference in the end.





21st CENTURY VOICES: NEW PLAY FESTIVAL 2022



January 7- 9, 2022 and January 14 - 16, 2022

"FOR THE LOVE OF NEW STORIES"

Breathing fresh life into our art form, the annual 21st Century Voices: New Play Festival will bring the unheard works of playwrights to St. Petersburg, providing a first look into contemporary plays. Over two weekends, we'll explore original scripts in development and usher in the narratives for future audiences. Readings of brand new plays will be accompanied by panels and workshops that celebrate the creative spirit and foster the growth of untold stories.

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

By Jocelyn Bioh

February 2 - 27, 2022

"FOR THE LOVE OF LAUGHTER AND GROWING PAINS "

Picture it. 1986. An all girls school in Ghana and there's a new girl in town, an American, who challenges the reigning queen bee. There's a prestigious pageant on the line, which could provide the opportunity to move up in the world to the lucky winner. This is a funny and touching story about the universal teenage struggle, and the need to feel like you belong.

AMERICAN STAGE IN THE PARK: FOOTLOOSE

Music by Tom Snow, Lyrics and Original Screenplay by Dean Pitchford, Stage Adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, Additional Music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, Jim Steinman

April 6 - May 8, 2022

"FOR THE LOVE OF DANCING"



Get ready to kick off your Sunday shoes as the high-energy pop musical FOOTLOOSE dances into Demens Landing for American Stage in the Park's 2022 production. Based on the explosive rock-n-roll musical movie, this Broadway hit tells the story of Ren McCormack, a big-city teen who finds himself out of place in a rural town where dancing has been outlawed. As he tries to carve out a place for himself, he ignites a revolution in the town as the younger generation rebels against the strict rules of the local preacher. Through explosive choreography and invigorating songs, FOOTLOOSE celebrates the spirit and optimism of young people fighting for change.

DUTCHMAN

By Amiri Baraka/ Leroy Jones

June 29 - July 31, 2022

"FOR THE LOVE OF IDENTITY"

The prolific Amiri Baraka once said, "There is no depth to education without art." America experienced a racial awakening in 2020 as the Black Lives Matter movement forced the country to examine its complex relationship with race. Although "Dutchman" premiered almost 60 years ago during the height of the Civil Rights movement, this Obie Award winning masterpiece is a timeless play about race and identity in America focused on the political and psychological struggle between African Americans and White Americans... a story that is more timely now than ever before. Set in New York City, this provocative story challenges us to think about the part we all play in America's problems with race.



Learn more at http://americanstage.org/single-tickets/.