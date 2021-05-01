TheatreZone  Announces Season 17 Concert Series

TheatreZone's concert series for the 2021-2022 season includes the return of the extremely popular Mersey Beatles, who have sold out shows on its stage for the past four seasons, as well as a world premiere and three great new concerts:a??Simon & Garfunkel: Live in Central Park, revisited (Jan. 17, 2022); The Feud: Sinatra & Rosselli, Two Guys from Hoboken (Jan. 29, 2022); The Mersey Beatles: Favorites of Naples (Feb. 22, 2022); Mack is Back: The Music of Bobby Darin (Feb. 24, 2022), and Larry Alexander: Broadway and Back (March 14, 2022).a??a??a??

"We are very happy to be planning a season of live performances at full audience capacity," said TheatreZone Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni. "Not only are we following all state and local reopening guidelines, but we will be opening the box office one-half hour prior to showtime, and concessions will be available during intermission. We encourage potential patrons to purchase tickets sooner rather than later if you're interested in reserving the best seats."

TheatreZone's first concert event of the season, Simon & Garfunkel: Live in Central Park, revisited, will be presented at 4:00p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.a?? In September 1981,a??this iconic folk rock duo's free benefit concert drew 500,000 people and became the seventh-largest concert attended to date in U.S. history.a??a??Performed with proceeds benefiting the redevelopment and maintenance of Central Park, the set list for this tribute concert includes such hits as "The Sound of Silence," "Mrs. Robinson," "The Boxer," and "Late in the Evening."

On January 29, 2022 at 2:00p.m. and 7:30p.m., TheatreZone will host the world premiere of The Feud: Sinatra & Roselli: Two Guys from Hoboken, The Story and The Music. The Feuda??is based on the 40 plus-year professional and personal relationship between Frank Sinatra and Jimmy Roselli, both great singers who lived on the same block in Hoboken, N.J. Once Sinatra was hired by Harry James, his career skyrocketed, and he became a legend in motion pictures as well as music. Roselli, on the other hand, was a true saloon singer, working in small nightclubs and beer halls for years until he started to achieve success in his early thirties.a??a??a??

"The Feud is a fascinating story with a unique premise, and it features songs everyone will know and enjoy," said TheatreZone Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni. "It's a memory play by Dennisa??DelleFave, the former road manager for Jimmy Roselli, and it illustrates so many of the different stories and events that he lived through."a??a??

The Feuda??has it all: the great Sinatra songbook, Italian songs which Roselli made famous, and mob stories about the great nightclubs of the 40's through the 70's. It's the "Raging Bull" of the world of stage.a??

The Mersey Beatlesa??will return to TheaterZone's stage on February 22, 2022 (4:00 and 7:30 p.m.) to perform its all-new "Favorites of Naples" show.a??a??These fan-favorite concerts include beautifully designed costumes, as well as replica guitars, amplifiers and drums, creating an authentic look and sound of the Beatles.

Like the original Fab Four, The Mersey Beatles are a band from the great city of Liverpool. These childhood friends share a love of Beatles music, and will perform hits spanning 40+ years, with special emphasis on the songs TheatreZone's Naples audience espouses.

"The real showstopper is the way in which The Mersey Beatles perform around 40 of The Beatles greatest songs so naturally," said Danni. "There is no script, just great music and a desire to share the spirit of The Beatles."

Mack is Back: The Music of Bobby Darina??will be presented on February 24, 2022 at 4:00p.m. and 7:30p.m.a??a??a??Grammy Award-winning American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, film and television actor. There's not much the talented Bobby Darin couldn't do. Born Walden Robert Cassotto, the self-taught Darin could play several instruments, including piano, drums, and guitar, by the time he was a teenager, later adding harmonica and xylophone. Enjoy this special trip through his iconic career, with music spanning genres and generations.a??a??

Fun fact: Bobby Darin's #hit song, "Mack the Knife," had a strange connection with the number "59": it was the 59tha??number one single of the rock era, it entered the Billboard charts at #59, and it was the second biggest-selling record of 1959.a??a??This special show honors the legacy of Darin's career, which spans genres and generations, with popular songs like "Splish Splash," "Mack The Knife," "Dream Lover," "Beyond the Sea," "Artificial Flowers," "Clementine," "That's All," and more.

On March 14 at 7:30p.m., fan favorite Larry Alexander (The Bridges of Madison County) returns to TheatreZone for one performance of Larry Alexander: Broadway and Back..., the story of how a boy from Tampa gets to New York and ends up in one the greatest musicals in Broadway history. The show will include some of the audience's favorite Broadway songs as well as stories about the people, some famous, some not, that he met along the way. Audiences will also enjoy songs from a few of the 25 shows that Larry has performed at TheatreZone.

Tickets range from $50-65 with premium seats available at $85. For more information, visit www.theatre.zone or call 888-966-3352 x1.a??