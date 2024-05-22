Arts Garage in Delray Beach is Offering Two Theatrical Productions in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arts Garage will present two stirring and thought-provoking theatrical events next month. Learn more about them here!

THE COLOR PURPLE: The Musical

June 9 (Sunday) at 7 pm

This community production of the 2015 Broadway Revival will feature talented students from Palm Beach County schools. With music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray, and book by Marsha Norman, it is based on the 1982 novel The Color Purple by Alice Walker and its 1985 film adaptation by Stephen Spielberg and starring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey. The Broadway Revival of THE COLOR PURPLE: The Musical was headlined by Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo, and a movie version was released last year featuring Tariji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Fantasia Barrino. The student version slated for Arts Garage is being directed by Julius Wynn Jr.

THE COLOR PURPLE was produced on Broadway at the Broadway Theater by Oprah Winfrey, Scott Sanders, Roy Furman, and Quincy Jones. The world premiere of THE COLOR PURPLE was produced by the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, Georgia. THE COLOR PURPLE Revival is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com.

General Admission Tickets: $10

DISSONANCE

June 14 (Friday) at 8 pm

Two Women. Twenty Years. One Difficult Conversation.

Written by and Starring Marci J. Duncan and Kerry Sandell

Angela, a Black woman, and Lauren, a White woman, have been friends for 20 years. They met in graduate school, became godmothers to each other's children, and most recently, started a new business, but they have never had a candid conversation about race…until now. As they open their cafe in a historically Black neighborhood, they uncover deeply held perceptions about race and must decide if being brutally honest and devastatingly vulnerable is worth the risk of their friendship's potential end. On the heels of George Floyd's murder and the summer of 2020, these women allow themselves to have the hard conversation and become closer than ever in result. Directed by James Webb, DISSONANCE has been described as “a roll up your sleeves, dig in for the long haul, and show the whole of your heart moment for both actors—and they deliver tenfold.”

Tickets: $45

