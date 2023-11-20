Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards; SPAMALOT Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Standings - 11/20/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Wildes Arnett - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 39%

Calypso May Haddad - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 22%

Blair Andersen - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Valdosta State University 20%

Stacey Abbott - THE CURSED HOUSE OF RAVENSMADD - Mickee Faust Club 13%

Jake McDivitt/Jared Smith - 3 J'S - White Mouse Productions 6%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christina Johnson - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 50%

Chalise Ludlow - BRIGHT STAR - Valdosta State University 31%

Danielle Wirsansky - THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 19%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Hank Rion - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 55%

Laura Hope-London - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 25%

Naomi Rose Mock - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Theatre Tallahassee 20%



Best Direction Of A Play

Ian Andersen - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Valdosta State University 50%

Jeff Mandell - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Monticello Opera House 24%

Emerson Haven - LETTERS TO KAI - White Mouse Productions 12%

Sara Gonzales - DEAD MAN'S GAME - White Mouse Productions 11%

Jake McDivitt/Jared Smith - THREE JS PLAYS - White Mouse Productions 3%



Best Ensemble

SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 25%

INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 17%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 14%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Valdosta State University 13%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Tallahassee 11%

QUEER AS FAUST XVI - The Mickee Faust Club 6%

THE CURSED HOUSE OF RAVENSMADD - The Mickee Faust Club 6%

THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 3%

HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 2%

THREE J'S PLAYS - White Mouse Productions 1%

DEAD MAN'S GAME - White Mouse Productions 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christian Specht - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 24%

Jesse Latherow - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Valdosta State University 19%

Amanda Pohrte - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 17%

Christian Specht - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 16%

Joshua Simon - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Theatre Tallahassee 12%

Jake McDivitt - THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 7%

Christian Specht - MAHALIA - Peach State Summer Theatre 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Springfield - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 26%

Joseph Mason - BRIGHT STAR - Valdosta State University 22%

Ben Gunter - THE CURSED HOUSE OF RAVENSMADD - The I Mickee Faust Club 14%

Gerry Nielsen - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Quincy Musical Theatre 12%

David Springfield - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

Megan Audette - THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 9%

David Springfield - MAHALIA - Peach State Summer Theatre 5%



Best Musical

SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 26%

BRIGHT STAR - Valdosta State University 19%

INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 17%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Florida State University 10%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 10%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Theatre Tallahassee 7%

THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 4%

MAHALIA - Peach State Summer Theatre 3%

HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE CURSED HOUSE OF RAVENSMADD - The Mickee Faust Club 40%

LETTERS TO KAI - White Mouse Productions 20%

THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 17%

DEAD MAN'S GAME - White Mouse Productions 14%

WHERE DO YOU COME UP WITH THIS? - White Mouse Productions 7%

THREE J'S PLAYS - White Mouse Productions 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ian Andersen - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 18%

Ian Bingham - BRIGHT STAR - Valdosta State University 16%

Samantha Serrano - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 12%

Cedar Moore - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

Gabrielle Camp - THE CURSED HOUSE OF RAVENSMADD - The Mickee Faust Club 10%

Mahalia Jackson - MAHALIA - Peach State Summer Theatre 9%

Whitney Snow - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 7%

Liam Wirsansky - HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 7%

Michael Mello - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 6%

Justin Parker - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 3%

Folly Hood - THE CURSED HOUSE OF RAVENSMADD - The I Mickee Faust Club 3%



Best Performer In A Play

James McKay - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theattre Tallahassee 19%

Ian Bingham - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Valdosta State University 18%

Ethan Morrison - LETTERS TO KAI - White Mouse Productions 15%

Marcus McGhee - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Valdosta State University 13%

Annabelle Rose - PROOF - Valdosta State University 9%

Maz Neamand - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Monticello Opera House 8%

Samantha Renee - BOSTON MARRIAGE - Palaver Tree Theater 7%

Aiko Austin - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Monticello Opera House 7%

Alison Quinn - BOSTON MARRIAGE - Palaver Tree Theater 3%

Peyton Bradford - LITTLE WOMEN - Community Christian School 3%



Best Play

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Valdosta State University 24%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Tallahassee 24%

MAHALIA - Peach State Summer Theatre 23%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Monticello Opera House 17%

DEAD MAN'S GAME - White Mouse Productions 9%

THREE J'S - White Mouse Productions 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gerry Nielsen - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 75%

Jake McDivitt - THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 25%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jenna Najjar - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 16%

Stephen Chambers - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 14%

Hannah Kramer - BRIGHT STAR - Valdosta State University 12%

Kayla-Elizabeth Meyzen - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust Theatre On Location 12%

Samantha Renee - THE CURSED HOUSE OF RAVENSMADD - The I Mickee Faust Club 10%

Ben Cole - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 9%

Cedar Moore - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 6%

Aaron Collins - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 5%

Santos Sanchez - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 5%

Carlos Diaz - HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 4%

Daniel Grest - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 2%

Stephen Chambers - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 2%

Lynn Pineda - THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 1%

Jake McDivitt - HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 1%

Megan Audette - THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 1%

Jenn Lackey - THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 1%

Thomas Hart - THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kalab Quinn - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Valdosta State University 34%

Martin Peacock - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Tallahassee 26%

Mason Ebert - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Valdosta State University 18%

Sara Gonzalez - LETTERS TO KAI - 2023 13%

Robin Winton - THREE J'S PLAYS - White Mouse Productions 9%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Theatre Tallahassee 51%

POLKA DOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL - Valdosta State University 49%

