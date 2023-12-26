Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Tallahassee Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Wildes Arnett - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 46%

Calypso May Haddad - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 35%

Stacey Abbott - THE CURSED HOUSE OF RAVENSMADD - Mickee Faust Club 11%

Jake McDivitt/Jared Smith - 3 J'S - White Mouse Productions 8%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christina Johnson - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 73%

Danielle Wirsansky - THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 27%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Hank Rion - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 53%

Laura Hope-London - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 32%

Naomi Rose Mock - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Theatre Tallahassee 15%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jeff Mandell - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Monticello Opera House 45%

Sara Gonzales - DEAD MAN'S GAME - White Mouse Productions 25%

Emerson Haven - LETTERS TO KAI - White Mouse Productions 23%

Jake McDivitt/Jared Smith - THREE JS PLAYS - White Mouse Productions 7%



Best Ensemble

SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 29%

INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 26%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 16%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Tallahassee 10%

HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 6%

QUEER AS FAUST XVI - The Mickee Faust Club 5%

THE CURSED HOUSE OF RAVENSMADD - The Mickee Faust Club 5%

THREE J'S PLAYS - White Mouse Productions 2%

DEAD MAN'S GAME - White Mouse Productions 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Pohrte - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 30%

Christian Specht - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 26%

Christian Specht - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 17%

Joshua Simon - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Theatre Tallahassee 11%

Jake McDivitt - THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 9%

Christian Specht - MAHALIA - Peach State Summer Theatre 7%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Springfield - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 33%

David Springfield - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 17%

Ben Gunter - THE CURSED HOUSE OF RAVENSMADD - The I Mickee Faust Club 15%

Gerry Nielsen - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Quincy Musical Theatre 15%

Megan Audette - THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 12%

David Springfield - MAHALIA - Peach State Summer Theatre 9%



Best Musical

SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 31%

INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 28%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Florida State University 9%

HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 8%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Theatre Tallahassee 8%

MAHALIA - Peach State Summer Theatre 5%

JERSEY BOYS - Alhambra Theatre & Dining 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE CURSED HOUSE OF RAVENSMADD - The Mickee Faust Club 38%

LETTERS TO KAI - White Mouse Productions 17%

THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 17%

DEAD MAN'S GAME - White Mouse Productions 16%

WHERE DO YOU COME UP WITH THIS? - White Mouse Productions 7%

THREE J'S PLAYS - White Mouse Productions 5%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ian Andersen - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 20%

Samantha Serrano - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 19%

Mahalia Jackson - MAHALIA - Peach State Summer Theatre 13%

Cedar Moore - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

Liam Wirsansky - HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 9%

Whitney Snow - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 8%

Gabrielle Camp - THE CURSED HOUSE OF RAVENSMADD - The Mickee Faust Club 8%

Michael Mello - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 7%

Justin Parker - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 4%

Folly Hood - THE CURSED HOUSE OF RAVENSMADD - The I Mickee Faust Club 2%



Best Performer In A Play

James McKay - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theattre Tallahassee 30%

Ethan Morrison - LETTERS TO KAI - White Mouse Productions 24%

Aiko Austin - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Monticello Opera House 14%

Maz Neamand - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Monticello Opera House 12%

Samantha Renee - BOSTON MARRIAGE - Palaver Tree Theater 11%

Alison Quinn - BOSTON MARRIAGE - Palaver Tree Theater 5%

Peyton Bradford - LITTLE WOMEN - Community Christian School 5%



Best Play

DEAD MAN'S GAME - White Mouse Productions 36%

MAHALIA - Peach State Summer Theatre 25%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Tallahassee 21%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Monticello Opera House 15%

THREE J'S - White Mouse Productions 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gerry Nielsen - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 77%

Jake McDivitt - THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 23%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jenna Najjar - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 16%

Stephen Chambers - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 16%

Kayla-Elizabeth Meyzen - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust Theatre On Location 15%

Ben Cole - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 10%

Aaron Collins - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 9%

Samantha Renee - THE CURSED HOUSE OF RAVENSMADD - The I Mickee Faust Club 8%

Santos Sanchez - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location 7%

Cedar Moore - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 5%

Carlos Diaz - HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 4%

Stephen Chambers - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 3%

Daniel Grest - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre 2%

Jake McDivitt - HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 2%

Lynn Pineda - THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 1%

Jenn Lackey - THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 1%

Megan Audette - THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 1%

Thomas Hart - THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Martin Peacock - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Tallahassee 53%

Sara Gonzalez - LETTERS TO KAI - 2023 29%

Robin Winton - THREE J'S PLAYS - White Mouse Productions 18%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Theatre Tallahassee 100%

