DISNEY ON ICE Comes to Amerant Bank Arena This September

Get ready for a magical adventure as Disney On Ice unveils its newest show in Sunrise. The adventure begins with the tap on the Magical MousePad, ushering you and your family on an unforgettable journey through Disney stories featuring over 50 of your favorite characters. Disney On Ice showcases world-class figure skating, high-flying aerial acrobatics, dazzling special effects, engaging interactive moments, and enchanting music, leaving the audience awestruck and sparking new memories that will last with guests long after the final bow.

Disney On Ice will skate into Amerant Bank Arena from September 11-14, 2025.

Embark on the magical adventure with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy as they use the Magical MousePad to journey into the heart of these unforgettable Disney tales. Navigate the thrilling high seas of Moana 2 and the vibrant world of Inside Out 2 as Disney On Ice brings new characters from these mega motion picture hits to the ice for the first time. Help Stitch fix a glitch as mayhem ensues across the ice, stroll the bustling metropolis of Zootopia, glide through the icy realms of Frozen, marvel at the playful universe of Toy Story, and travel to the vibrant world of Colombia with the Madrigal family in Encanto. Watch Ariel, Jasmine, Rapunzel, and Tiana in a dazzling parade of Disney princesses. This spectacle offers awe-inspiring visuals, thrilling stunts, and mesmerizing choreography where audiences are immersed in the magic of Disney.