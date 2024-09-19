YOGA PLAY Comes to Riverside Theatres Parramatta in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



National Theatre of Parramatta in collaboration with La Boite Theatre will present the Australian Premiere of Dipika Guha’s Yoga Play, a tale of downward dog and downward profits, at Riverside Theatres Parramatta from the 17th October.

A razor-sharp comedy that finds laughs on the road to enlightenment, Yoga Play is a laugh-out-loud night in the theatre, where screwball comedy meets biting satire. Joan is the new CEO of yoga apparel giant Jojomon, hired to stabilise the athleisurewear company after her predecessor was brought down by an unsavoury scandal. But trouble is brewing, sales are plummeting and her plan to save the business is getting riskier and riskier.

Directed by internationally renowned director Mina Morita, Yoga Play is an uproarious exploration of cultural appropriation, consumerism, fat shaming and lavender scented yoga pants, brought to life by a stellar cast of comedic talent answering burning questions about capitalism and the business of peace.

“Dipika’s brilliance and wisdom have inspired me for over a decade of theatre-making, from her Mechanics of Love and her play Gaman to her writing on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” said Director Mina Morita. “Her sharply hilarious exploration of corporate ‘authenticity’ in relationship to the spiritual foundation of yoga via yoga pants is sure to bring belly laughs. It will also be a dream come true to create Dipika’s world, in the company of two other female visionaries – Joanne Kee and Courtney Stewart.”



NTofP Executive and Creative Producer, Joanne Kee added, “So thrilled to be producing this fantastic play with Dipika Guha. It is funny, yet poignant and makes for a great night out”.

Playwright: Dipika Guha Director: Mina Morita Cast: Andrea Moor, Nat Jobe, Jemwel Danao, Camila Ponte Alvarez, Thomas Larkin Costume and Set Designer: James Lew Lighting Designer: Kate Baldwin Sound Designer and Composer: Wil Hughes Multimedia Designer: Mark Bolotin Stage Manager: Tyler Fitzpatrick Cultural Safety Consultant: Katrina Irawati Graham Dialect Coach: Linda Nicholls-Gidley Intimacy Director: Shondelle Pratt

