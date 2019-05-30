TREVOR Has A Sydney Premiere At KXT In June

Sydney Theatre Award winning Outhouse Theatre Company brings the hilarious and touching play, Trevor by Orange is the New Black and GLOW writer Nick Jones, to the KXT stage in June.

Trevor (Jamie Oxenbould) is a has-been. The auditions have dried up and his days as a television actor are over, but he wants another shot at the big time. However, it's tough to make a comeback in Hollywood. Particularly, if, like Trevor, you are a 200-pound chimpanzee.

Inspired by true events, Trevor follows the life of this ambitious chimp and his owner Sandra (Di Adams) in their odd dynamic of co-dependence. Miscommunications abound, understandably, as neither can speak the other's language. Trevor is misunderstood and faced with having to reconcile his dreams with the harsh banalities of life.

An absurdist fable, Trevor is a wickedly funny and biting satire about the animal instincts in us all. It delves into concepts of self-delusion, the danger of unconditional love and the explosive potential of our darkest nature.

Director, Shaun Rennie says, "Audiences can expect to laugh a lot, while also being confronted with two characters who love each other deeply, but miscommunicate their way to tragedy and heartbreak."

Website: http://www.kingsxtheatre.com/trevor





