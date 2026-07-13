TOP SILK to Return in Revival at Ensemble Theatre, Starring Rachel Gordon and Nicholas Brown

NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. Sign Up

Ensemble Theatre will present the revival of David Williamson’s Top Silk, a razor sharp exploration of the cut-throat world of the legal elite, from 31 July to 12 September 2026.

Directed by Ensemble’s Artistic Director Mark Kilmurry and starring Rachel Gordon (Emerald City, TV’s The Moodys and Neighbours) and Nicholas Brown (Belvoir’s Counting and Cracking, STC’s The Normal Heart), Top Silk continues Williamson’s signature satirical analysis of the public versus the private, this time setting his portrait of family life within the colourful world of the law.

For Jane Fredericks, the fight for justice is personal. As a passionate legal aid solicitor, Jane risks everything to help an old flame, and her world quickly unravels – both in the courtroom and at home. Her husband Trevor, a prominent barrister, faces his own ethical conundrum: defend a powerful media mogul to advance his career or protect his integrity.

Mark Kilmurry said, “David Williamson's Top Silk is as razor sharp today as it was when first written in 1989. A superbly plotted story exploring family dynamics, past lovers, friendship, and criminal law, are all cleverly combined with Williamson's trademark wit and compassion. I am very excited to explore this thrilling play with such a fabulous cast and creative team.”

Joining Rachel Gordon and Nicholas Brown are Thomas Campbell (McGuffin Park, The Memory of Water, Clybourne Park), Laurence Coy (The Odd Couple, Belvoir’s Greater Sunrise), Jamie Oxenbould (Midnight Murder at Hamlington Hall, Boxing Day BBQ, The Woman in Black) and Jeremy Waters (Ulster American, The Big Time), with Samir Nasser making his Ensemble debut.

Top Silk is David Williamson’s second offering in Ensemble’s 2026 season, following his sold out The Social Ladder, which premiered earlier this year.

Pairing his trademark wit with Mark Kilmurry’s sharp direction, this is a clever satire from one of Australia’s greatest storytellers not to be missed.

Don't Miss a Australia - Sydney News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...