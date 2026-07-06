BROADWAY, BABY! ENCORE! to Return to Ginger's at The Oxford Hotel
Rupert Noffs leads the cabaret show with ARIA winner Bev Kennedy and guests from LES MISÉRABLES.
Following its sold-out debut season, Broadway, Baby! ENCORE! returns to Ginger's at The Oxford Hotel for one special encore performance on Sunday 12 July 2026.
Described by Stage Whispers as 'a musical theatre tour de force, told with expert timing and humour,' singer, actor and comedian Rupert Noffs (Choose Bob! 40 Ridiculous Years) invites audiences on a heartfelt and hilarious journey through the songs and stories that shaped his love of musical theatre.
Featuring everything from Broadway classics to unexpected favourites, Broadway, Baby! ENCORE! combines soaring vocals, personal storytelling and plenty of laughs in an intimate cabaret setting.
Rupert is joined by ARIA Award-winning musical director Bev Kennedy and a stellar lineup of special guests including Margi de Ferranti (LES MISERABLES), Alexander Billett, and emerging stars Isabella Venice and Mia Keith from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.
'Broadway has always been where I feel most at home. This show is my love letter to the songs, stories and characters that inspired me to become a performer, and I can't wait to share one more evening of music, laughter and a few surprises with Sydney audiences,' said Rupert Noffs.
Following this encore performance, Rupert will continue touring nationally with Old Friends alongside Mark Trevorrow (Bob Downe) and Bev Kennedy.
Event Details
Broadway, Baby! ENCORE!
Date: Sunday 12 July 2026
Venue: Ginger's at The Oxford Hotel, 134 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst NSW
Doors: 5:30pm
Show: 7:00pm
|
Weddings and Parties Over Coffee
St Finbar’s Catholic Church (8/16-8/16)
|
Australian Festival of Arts and Music
Sydney Opera House (7/25-7/25)
|
A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music and Dance Sensation
Proserpine Entertainment Centre (8/09-8/09)
|
Morning Melodies: What's New, Pussycat
Kingston City Hall (8/25-8/25)
|
The Roommate
Ensemble Theatre (6/19-7/25)
|
Macbeth
Sydney Opera House (11/18-12/06)
|
Faulty Towers The Dining Experience - Pokolbin
Hunter Farm & Adventure Centre (5/07-10/22)
|
Bondi Festival
Waverly Council (7/03-7/19)
|
PAW Patrol™ Live! "Race to the Rescue"
TikTok Entertainment Centre (8/15-8/16)
|
A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music and Dance Sensation
Civic Theatre Newcastle (9/06-9/06)