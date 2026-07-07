JUST FOR LAUGHS SYDNEY to Make Australian Debut With International Comedy Lineup

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Just For Laughs Sydney returns in 2026 with the first announcement for its 14th edition, revealing a comedy programme led by major international names, standout touring comics and local favourites.

The first wave includes Greg Davies, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Zarna Garg, Morgan Jay, Dan and Phil, Bill Bailey, Adam Kay, Dara Ó Briain, Saaniya Abbas, Lucas Zelnick, David Nihill, Rhys James, Peter Antoniou, RocKwiz and Ming Yue, with further artists and events still to be announced.

International heavyweights, beloved local legends, and a roster that makes choosing just one show genuinely difficult. It is a first look at a festival programme bringing together acclaimed comedy voices from around the world, with plenty more to come. The festival's crown jewel is back. The Just For Laughs All-Star Gala returns to the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall for one unforgettable night of world-class comedy, and it sells out every year. This year it is hosted by Melanie Bracewell and Tim McDonald, the duo behind Network 10's The Cheap Seats.

“Each year, Just For Laughs Sydney continues to raise the bar, and I'm excited for what's in store for the festival's 14th edition. Sydney is one of the world's great cultural destinations, and the festival has firmly established itself as a highlight on the city's entertainment calendar. Together with our valued partners at Bohm Presents, we're bringing audiences a dynamic line-up that celebrates the very best of comedy, from internationally acclaimed performers to some of Australia's most exciting voices. We look forward to welcoming fans for another unforgettable festival of laughter and discovery.”- Sylvain Parent-Bédard, President & CEO of Just For Laughs.

JUST FOR LAUGHS SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL 2026 is proudly supported by the NSW Government through Destination NSW, the lead agency for the visitor economy in New South Wales, as the official Strategic Sponsor. Destination NSW is a force behind some of the state's most significant cultural and tourism investments. Established to deliver real economic and social benefits for the people of NSW, Destination NSW backs major events that put Sydney on the world stage and keep it there.

Its support means more international talent, bigger stages, and a festival that draws visitors from across Australia and around the globe, spending nights, filling seats, and discovering exactly why Sydney is one of the great comedy cities on earth.

“The NSW Government is proud to support the return of Just For Laughs Sydney, and this year's stellar lineup will offer locals and visitors unforgettable nights.

Events like this not only showcase Sydney on the global stage, but also means packed venues and a huge night out for our visitor economy. Sydney doesn't stop having fun when the sun goes down, and neither do the businesses that rely on it.” - Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper

ABOUT DESTINATION NSW

Destination NSW is the lead agency for the visitor economy in the NSW Government – its champion and voice. Driving a whole-of-government approach to growth, Destination NSW is responsible for leading the delivery of the NSW Visitor Economy Strategy 2035 in partnership with government and industry. Destination NSW shapes the sector through strategic research, policy leadership, stakeholder engagement, commercial partnerships, and targeted investment in experiences, business support, marketing and events.

ABOUT JUST FOR LAUGHS

Sylvain Parent Bédard founded his entertainment group in 1997 which went on to acquire the Just For Laughs assets in 2024. Today, the Group stands as a major Canadian Québécois cultural institution, internationally recognized for its mission: “Spreading laughter across the globe”.

A global leader in comedy, Just For Laughs produces the world's largest comedy festival, held in Montréal since its inaugural edition in 1983. The Group also extends its expertise through a series of festivals in Québec City, Toronto, Vancouver, Singapore, Sydney, and Bermuda, strengthening its worldwide footprint.

Driven by passion, innovation, and excellence, the Just For Laughs team collaborates with top talent and partners across the entertainment industry. Each year, the Group entertains over 100 million fans through its digital platforms and media channels, which collectively have surpassed 100 billion views.

FIRST ANNOUNCE - SHOW DESCRIPTIONS

GREG DAVIES

FULL FAT LEGEND

Comedy legend Greg Davies comes to Sydney for the first time with his stand-up show, Full Fat Legend. Star of Taskmaster, The Inbetweeners, The Cleaner, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Man Down and Cuckoo, this is part of Davies' biggest live tour yet.

GABRIEL IGLESIAS

THE 1976 TOUR: A FLUFFY CELEBRATION

Following the success of his latest Netflix special, Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy, comedy superstar Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias returns to the stage with The 1976 Tour: A Fluffy Celebration.

Celebrating the year it all began, the show takes audiences through the stories, experiences and moments that shaped one of the most successful comedians in the world.

Known for his blend of storytelling, characters, parodies and sound effects, Iglesias has built an audience of more than 2.4 billion YouTube views and over 34 million social media followers. His live career has included sold-out performances at Madison Square Garden, SoFi Stadium, Dodger Stadium and the Sydney Opera House, alongside hit Netflix specials and the acclaimed series Mr. Iglesias.

ZARNA GARG

THE MILLION DOLLAR EXCUSES TOUR

Zarna Garg is the Indian immigrant mother the comedy world did not know it needed and now cannot get enough of.

After going viral with her family comedy videos, Garg released her debut Amazon Prime special, One in a Billion, in 2023, making her the first South Asian woman to have a one-hour comedy special on a major platform. She has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Today Show. Honest, original and completely her own, Garg brings The Million Dollar Excuses Tour to Sydney.

MORGAN JAY

GOOFY GUY TOUR

Morgan Jay is a comedian based in Los Angeles. He has appeared on MTV's Wild 'N Out, NBC and Comedy Central, and was named a 2023 Just For Laughs New Face.

A first-generation American, Jay draws on his Brazilian and Italian background and 1990s upbringing. He got his start in New York while studying at the Tisch School of the Arts and performing in the back rooms and bars of the city's alternative comedy scene.

His screen credits include Stick, opposite Owen Wilson and Marc Maron for Apple TV+, and NBC's St Denis Medical.

DAN & PHIL

HARD LAUNCH WORLD TOUR

Dan and Phil finally hard launched and are crash landing in a city near you. In this unhinged and unafraid new era, join Dan and Phil live with their explosive new stage show for a much needed night of outrageous oversharing, scream laughing, and celebrating that we're all still here and we made it. This show is for everyone, from casual male-podcast listeners, to friends and fam that lost bets, and the people that have been here since the beginning. Grab a ticket and don't miss out on the memories, as they might never leave the house together again.

VAUDEVILLEAN

Bill Bailey returns with Vaudevillean, a show celebrating the great vaudeville tradition.

A comedian and multi-instrumentalist, Bailey has spent decades combining stand-up, songs and theatrical silliness in a form that remains entirely his own.

ADAM KAY

TWAS THE NIGHTSHIFT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Britain's twelfth-favourite doctor and author of smash hit This Is Going to Hurt, Adam Kay returns to Australia with his brand-new live show.

Featuring entries from his bestselling festive diaries alongside all-new stand-up and Christmas songs, Twas The Nightshift Before Christmas is a love letter to those who spend the most wonderful time of the year removing babies, baubles, chocolate wrappers, remote controls and fairy lights from the various places they get stuck.

DARA Ó BRIAIN

RE:CREATION

Dara Ó Briain is back with a new live show.

After the international success of his last tour, So, Where Were We?, which sold out 173 venues across 20 countries and was named UK Comedy Tour of the Year 2023 by Chortle, Ó Briain returns to his favourite setting, standing in a theatre, telling stories and creating mayhem with the audience. Named in The Daily Telegraph's 50 Funniest Comedians of the 21st Century.

SAANIYA ABBAS

HELLARIOUS

Following critically acclaimed and sold-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, London's Soho Theatre, across the UK and the USA, internationally touring comedian Saaniya Abbas makes her Australian debut with her award-winning show, HELLARIOUS.

Winner of The Skinny's One to Watch Award and nominated for Best Debut Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival, Abbas' debut hour has gone on to sell out at London's Soho Theatre, across the UK and on a multi-city US tour.

Born in New Delhi and based in Dubai, Abbas explores religion, divorce, identity and internet fame through a distinctly global perspective. HELLARIOUS is her most personal show yet, balancing self-reflection with wickedly funny storytelling.

There is also, she promises, a joke about the Australian who broke her heart. She is mostly over it. Mostly.

LUCAS ZELNICK

Lucas Zelnick is a stand-up comedian born, raised and based in New York City, whose material takes aim at his own cushy upbringing.

He has been featured on Comedy Central, performed as a headliner at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, sold more than 50,000 tickets on tour, and built an audience of more than one million followers and 500 million views across social media.

DAVID NIHILL

DO YOU HAVE WIFI?

David Nihill is a comedian, author and speaker who has lived in more than twenty countries and visited more than eighty. His shows draw on travel, cultural observations, attempts at language study and the perspective of a mildly confused immigrant.

Nihill is the winner of the San Francisco Comedy Competition, whose previous finalists include Robin Williams, Ellen Degeneres and Dana Carvey. His videos have amassed more than 800 million views, with a social following of more than two million.

RHYS JAMES

CHOP LOGIC

Rhys James has made a discovery that could fix everything. It has been staring him in the face the whole time, in a mirror held behind his head. If he can ignore his own problems for long enough, he might just be able to solve yours.

Chop Logic is a fast, forensic show of big ideas and gag-dense overthinking from the comedian seen on Mock The Week, QI, Live at The Apollo and BBC Radio 4's

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