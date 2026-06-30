Hugh Bonneville & Lisa McCune To Lead PRIVATE LIVES Australian Premiere

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Internationally acclaimed British actor Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington) and four-time Gold Logie Award-winning Australian star of stage and screen Lisa McCune (The King and I, South Pacific, Girl from the North Country) are to star together in the classic Noël Coward comedy Private Lives. This new production will premiere at Theatre Royal Sydney from February 6th 2027 for a strictly limited season.

Joining them in the cast will be celebrated Australian actors Leon Ford (The Pacific, Elvis), Silver Logie Award-winner Claire van der Boom (Rush, Sisters of War) and multi-Helpmann Award-winner Julie Forsyth (Cloudstreet, Endgame).

“I'm thrilled to be making my Australian stage debut in Private Lives. Noël Coward's writing remains as sharp, funny and insightful today as ever, and Elyot is a character I've always relished the idea of playing. To have the chance to bring this classic comedy to Australian audiences, and to work with such a talented cast is a genuine pleasure. I can't wait to get to Sydney – my first visit to Australia! - and begin rehearsals for this brilliantly funny play”, said Hugh Bonneville.

Joint CEO and Creative Director Trafalgar Entertainment, Sir Howard Panter says, “We are delighted to present the world premiere of this new Australian production of one of the greatest comedies of all time, Noël Coward's Private Lives, at our own beautiful Theatre Royal Sydney. Starring the incomparable international actor Hugh Bonneville and Australia's national treasure the magnificent Lisa McCune. For an exclusive 5-week season. A delight for all.”

Elyot (Hugh Bonneville) and Amanda (Lisa McCune) thought they had put their disastrous marriage behind them. Divorced for five years and honeymooning with their new spouses, their lives are turned upside down when they discover they are staying right next door to each other. What follows is a deliciously funny clash of egos as old sparks fly, tempers flare and common sense goes out the window.

Private Lives is one of the funniest plays ever written. Since its sensational 1930 premiere, audiences have fallen in love with Coward's wicked wit and unforgettable characters, while theatre legends including Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, Maggie Smith and Alan Rickman have all taken on its iconic leading roles.

Featuring Noël Coward's beloved song Someday I'll Find You, an enduring classic which has been recorded by some of the greats including Mario Lanza, Doris Day, Perry Como and Julie Andrews.

This new production is helmed by internationally acclaimed British director Christopher Luscombe, an Associate Artist of the Royal Shakespeare Company, whose work has graced some of the world's most prestigious stages. With a career spanning the RSC, Shakespeare's Globe, The National Theatre, the Old Vic and the West End, his acclaimed productions include Nell Gwynn, Much Ado About Nothing, Love's Labour's Lost and The Comedy of Errors. Luscombe is also the creative force behind the internationally successful production of The Rocky Horror Show, which has enjoyed over two decades of worldwide success. He now brings his trademark wit, elegance and comic precision to Noël Coward's most beloved play.

Hugh Bonneville's film credits include Notting Hill, Iris, The Monuments Men and I Came By, as well as the three Downton Abbey and Paddington movies. His television work includes the global hit Downton Abbey, for which he received nominations for a Golden Globe and two Emmys, the cast winning three SAG Awards for Outstanding Ensemble. Recent appearances include Douglas Is Cancelled, The Agency, The Gold and The Gentlemen, as well as a return to his role of Ian Fletcher in Twenty Twenty Six (BBC), successor to the BAFTA-winning Twenty Twelve and W1A. Hugh's stage career spans four decades and includes seasons with The National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company. His most recent roles include Uncle Vanya for the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Berkeley, California, and in Washington DC, and C.S. Lewis in Shadowlands at the Aldwych Theatre, London.

Lisa McCune is one of Australia's most acclaimed and beloved actors, with a distinguished career spanning television, theatre and film. A multiple award-winning performer, she remains one of the most recognised faces in Australian entertainment, having received an extraordinary four Gold Logie Awards for Most Popular Personality on Australian television. Recently, Lisa has captivated audiences on stage in the Australian tour of Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps, the Sydney Theatre Company production of Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sweat, and the Australian production of Steel Magnolias. On screen, she appeared in the latest season of Network 10's Taskmaster, narrated the Nine Network's acclaimed documentary series Big Miracles, and in 2024 was crowned champion of Dancing with the Stars Australia alongside professional partner Ian Waite.

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