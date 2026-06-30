NEXT TO NORMAL to Open in Sydney in July

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Sydney Musical Theatre will present a new production of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical Next to Normal, playing at Greenhalgh Theatre, Lindfield from 9–26 July 2026.

As conversations around mental health become increasingly prominent across Australia, and as the performing arts sector continues to navigate significant commercial challenges, Sydney Musical Theatre is proud to bring one of the world's most celebrated contemporary musicals to Sydney audiences.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and three Tony Awards, Next to Normal is widely regarded as one of the defining musicals of the twenty-first century. Through an electrifying contemporary rock score and deeply human storytelling, the musical explores mental illness, family relationships, grief, resilience and hope with extraordinary honesty and compassion.

The musical has also enjoyed a remarkable resurgence in the United Kingdom. Following a critically acclaimed, sold-out run at London's Donmar Warehouse, the production transferred to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre, receiving four Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical, reaffirming its status as one of the defining works of contemporary musical theatre.

Directed by Sarah Shanahan, Sydney Musical Theatre's new production brings together an outstanding Australian cast led by Izzy Tilden as Diana Goodman, Simon Donovan as Dan Goodman, Hugh Arthur as Gabe Goodman, Raven Swinkels as Natalie Goodman, Nye Morrison as Henry and Brayden Macfarlane-Walker as Dr Madden / Dr Fine.

Director Sarah Shanahan said, "Next to Normal is one of those rare musicals that stays with you long after the curtain falls. It explores grief, mental health and the complexities of family life with extraordinary honesty, while never losing sight of hope, humour and love. Throughout rehearsals, we've focused on telling this story as truthfully and compassionately as possible. Every member of this cast has embraced the emotional depth of the material, and I hope audiences leave feeling moved, challenged and, above all, connected."

Sydney Musical Theatre is passionate about producing ambitious independent theatre while creating professional opportunities for the next generation of Australian performers and creatives. As resident managers of the Greenhalgh Theatre in Lindfield, the company continues to champion bold storytelling and exceptional local talent.

Performances run from 9–26 July 2026 at Greenhalgh Theatre, Lindfield.

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