WHISPERING JACK: THE JOHN FARNHAM MUSICAL to Extend Season With New Cast Members

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Sydney Theatre Company has added nine performances of Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical, extending the season for a second time due to popular demand. Produced by Sydney Theatre Company in association with Michael Cassel and Gaynor Wheatley, the world premiere season will now play Roslyn Packer Theatre for seven weeks from Sunday 15 November- Sunday 3 January, with tickets to the final week of performances on sale from 9am Wednesday 8 July.

STC Artistic Director Mitchell Butel, who will direct the musical, also confirmed that performers Bonnie Anderson and Ben Hall will join Michael Paynter (playing John Farnham) in the roles of Gaynor and Glenn Wheatley. They will be joined by an ensemble cast (still to be announced) to bring to life the extraordinary story behind the album that made John Farnham a household name and Whispering Jack the highest selling Australian album of all time.

STC Artistic Director Mitchell Butel said: “I am beyond thrilled that Ben Hall and Bonnie Anderson — two supreme and beloved talents — will take on these crucial roles in our show. Ben's ability to capture the fire and drive of Glenn Wheatley blew us all over in auditions and having now gotten to know the truly divine and indomitable Gaynor Wheatley in the process of creating this show, I'm delighted that we've found someone in Bonnie who can bring to life Gaynor's charm, wit and grace so winningly. John Farnham declared to the world in song to “have a little faith in us” and I have so much faith in these two blazing stars."

Singer, songwriter and actor Bonnie Anderson first captured the nation's attention at just 12 years old, winning the inaugural season of Australia's Got Talent. Since then, she has performed and released music as a solo artist, was nominated in the 2019 Logie Awards for most popular new talent for her portrayal as Bea Nilsson in Neighbours (2018–2021), and took the crown in Network Ten's reality show The Masked Singer Australia in 2021.

Ben Hall is currently starring as Edward Lewis in the national tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical, following acclaimed performances as Sam Phillips in Elvis: A Musical Revolution. His extensive musical theatre credits include Boublil and Schönberg's Les Misérables and the beloved Australian production Only Heaven Knows. On screen, Hall is well known for his long-running role as Ned Willis in Neighbours, where his character was romantically involved with Bea Nilsson, played by Bonnie Anderson.

ABOUT WHISPERING JACK: THE John Farnham MUSICAL

In 1986, John Farnham was approaching middle-age and a financially struggling artist. Working out of a suburban garage in outer Melbourne with a new band and manager Glenn Wheatley, he began recording an album that would ultimately redefine his place in Australian music. That album, Whispering Jack, with its lead single You're the Voice would go on to become a cultural landmark: making Farnham a house-hold name and a national treasure.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the highest-selling Australian album of all time, Whispering Jack, Sydney Theatre Company and Artistic Director Mitchell Butel join forces with Michael Cassel Group (Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Gaynor Wheatley and acclaimed writer Jack Yabsley (Gold Diggers) to bring Farnham's life, mischief and musical genius to the stage.

Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical plays Sydney Theatre Company's Roslyn Packer Theatre from 15 November 2026 – 3 January 2027. Tickets on sale at sydneytheatre.com.au.

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