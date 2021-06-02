THE WEDDING SINGER Will Be Performed in Sydney From 1 July

Time to dust off those leg warmers and sequined shoulder-pads, Sydney! Penned by the writer of the smash movie, the all-out 80s musical romp The Wedding Singer will hit the State Theatre in less than a month.



Tickets to the David Venn Enterprises' (Bring It On: The Musical, 50 Shades! The Musical Parody) production are selling lightning fast with more performance dates and fresh new seats added. Get in quick to grab your seats via weddingsingermusical.com.au.

This hilarious hit Broadway musical sees Sydneysider Christian Charisiou star in his breakout title role as jilted-groom and nice guy Robbie Hart, who The Age lauded as "even funnier than Adam Sandler ". The NIDA graduate built his skills in Sydney's independent theatre scene treading boards at The Old Fitz and Griffin Theatre Company, and perhaps most notably as the title character in Hayes Theatre Co sold out season of Cry-Baby.

"After mind-blowing seasons in Adelaide and Melbourne, I am beyond excited to bring The Wedding Singer to Sydney. This will be my first major musical in my home city and I cannot wait to perform this electric show for Sydney audiences - it's pure entertainment and I know audiences will go crazy for it," says Christian.

Producer David Venn is no stranger to navigating theatre tours during a pandemic and was bravely one of the first mainstage theatre producers to announce a national tour, with The Wedding Singer making front page news around the country in November last year.

"Touring a musical during a pandemic is no small feat, but we couldn't be happier with the responses we've received across the country. We're creating much needed employment opportunities for Australian creatives, driving visitation to key cities and helping to revive the Australian theatre industry. We can't wait to share the fun of this feel-good musical and party with Sydney audiences" says David.

Born and bred in the Northern Beaches, much loved musical theatre star Stephen Mahy (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Saturday Night Fever, Mamma Mia!) was one of the original Jersey Boys, and has performed so many memorable roles that he's a household name to musical theatre aficionados. He perfectly personifies The Wedding Singer's antagonist: slimy Wall Street poster boy Glen Guglia. Stephen is thrilled to be bringing the show to Sydney for the first time.

True triple threat Kirby Burgess (Dirty Dancing) also returns to her hometown of Sydney in the jaw-dropping role of Robbie's villainous ex-girlfriend Linda. A recipient of the prestigious ASCAP Broadway Musical Theatre Scholarship (New York), Kirby recently wowed audiences as the Ringmaster in Barnum opposite Todd McKenney

Rounding out the critically-acclaimed lead cast, in the role made famous by Drew Barrymore , is Kinky Boots star Teagan Wouters as Julia, Nadia Komazec as the rebellious Holly, Ed Deganos (The Lion King) as the iconic George, celebrated character performer Susan- Ann Walker thrills as Robbie's naughty beat-boxing Grandma Rosie, dynamite talent Hollie James (Shrek the Musical, Rocky Horror Show) as Angie, and Haydan Hawkins (Miss Saigon, Into The Woods) as Sammy.

The Tony Award nominated musical is directed by multi-Green Room Award nominated director Alister Smith, with an incredible original soundtrack brought to life by Musical Director Daniel Puckey (Muriel's Wedding The Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Wizard of Oz, The Bodyguard Musical, The Lion King).

After winning a Green Room Award for his work on David Venn's Bring It On: The Musical, choreographer Michael Ralph (Georgy Girl, The Boy From Oz) brings explosive dance routines jam-packed with nods to all the best iconic 80s music video and dance movies.

From the writer of the original smash-hit movie starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore , The Wedding Singer musical achieved a Tony Award nomination for Best Musical.

Following performances on Broadway and across the UK, this adrenaline charged musical features all your favourite characters and a sparkling new soundtrack that does for the 80s what Hairspray did for the 60s.

The Wedding Singer features music by Matthew Sklar (Elf The Musical), lyrics by Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), and a book by Beguelin and Tim Herlihy . A long-time collaborator of Adam Sandler , Tim wrote the classic hit films Happy Gilmore and Billy Maddison, as well as several other Sandler-starring blockbusters in addition to The Wedding Singer.

COVID Safe measures will be in place for all performances, as per government regulations. More information is available via the websites for each venue.