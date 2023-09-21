THE SURGE Comes to Riverside Theatres in October

The performance is on Sunday 8th October at 4:00pm.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
All-New Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN To Premiere In Sydney In 2024 Photo 2 All-New Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN To Premiere In Sydney In 2024
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
REVIEW: Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes Up Short Despite Sydney Theatr Photo 4 REVIEW: Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes Up Short Despite Sydney Theatre Company's Bold Aesthetic

THE SURGE Comes to Riverside Theatres in October

Riverside Theatres will present Ensemble Offspring’s The Surge, welcoming audiences to immerse themselves in poignant social revelations and shameless ’90s nostalgia on Sunday 8th October. 

The Surge is a multi-layered feast of music, ideas, lessons from the past and hope for the decade ahead, brought to you by Australia’s prolific new music group Ensemble Offspring and leading guitarists Andrew Blanch and Vladimir Gorbach. Together, they reignite two ’90s classics by iconic Australians Peter Sculthorpe and Nigel Westlake, alongside five recent commissions reflecting on the cultural, environmental and political situations Australia finds itself in today.

With stunning live visuals by the ever-inventive Peachey & Mosig, these thoughtful and engaging works – composed especially for The Surge by Aussies Robert Davidson, Felicity Wilcox and Jessica Wells – examine everything from human-induced climate change to the pervasive influence of the internet.

Where: Lennox Theatre, Riverside Theatres – Corner of Church and Market St, Parramatta

Tickets: Members tickets starting from $52 | Non-Members Tickets starting from $50




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on SKANK SINATRA Photo
Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on SKANK SINATRA

SKANK SINATRA A thoroughly entertaining night of clever, comic, crude and cheeky cabaret

2
Finalists Selected For the 2023 Freedman Classical Fellowship Photo
Finalists Selected For the 2023 Freedman Classical Fellowship

Three exceptional finalists have been selected to compete for the coveted 2023 Freedman Classical Fellowship, Courtenay Cleary (29, Queensland - Violin), Henry Justo (28, Queensland - Viola), and Jonty Coy (27, Western Australia - Flute). Learn more about the finalists here!

3
Australian Production of WICKED Partners With M·A·C Cosmetics Photo
Australian Production of WICKED Partners With M·A·C Cosmetics

The smash hit Australian production of WICKED has united with cult global beauty brand M·A·C Cosmetics. The partnership involves a number of exclusive activities that will excite customers and audiences alike. Learn more about the partnership and how to get tickets to Wicked here!

4
REVIEW: v Is Absolutely Hilarious And Touchingly Insightful Photo
REVIEW: v Is Absolutely Hilarious And Touchingly Insightful

Brilliantly funny, William Finn (Music and Lyrics) and Rachel Sheinkin’s (Book) THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE is presented by the new generation of musical theatre stars under Dash Kruck’s insightful direction.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blank: An Improvised Musical
Sydney Fringe Cabaret Club at Castlereagh Boutique Hotel (9/19-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
Theatre Royal Sydney (5/04-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oil
Wharf 1 Theatre (11/04-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Visitors
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (9/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
Sydney Opera House (10/24-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dismissal
Seymour Centre (8/26-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Medium
The Independent Theatre (10/19-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Turn of the Screw
Seymour Centre (7/21-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grease
Capitol Theatre (3/24-4/28)PHOTOS VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You