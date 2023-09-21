THE SURGE Comes to Riverside Theatres in October

Riverside Theatres will present Ensemble Offspring’s The Surge, welcoming audiences to immerse themselves in poignant social revelations and shameless ’90s nostalgia on Sunday 8th October.

The Surge is a multi-layered feast of music, ideas, lessons from the past and hope for the decade ahead, brought to you by Australia’s prolific new music group Ensemble Offspring and leading guitarists Andrew Blanch and Vladimir Gorbach. Together, they reignite two ’90s classics by iconic Australians Peter Sculthorpe and Nigel Westlake, alongside five recent commissions reflecting on the cultural, environmental and political situations Australia finds itself in today.

With stunning live visuals by the ever-inventive Peachey & Mosig, these thoughtful and engaging works – composed especially for The Surge by Aussies Robert Davidson, Felicity Wilcox and Jessica Wells – examine everything from human-induced climate change to the pervasive influence of the internet.

Where: Lennox Theatre, Riverside Theatres – Corner of Church and Market St, Parramatta

Tickets: Members tickets starting from $52 | Non-Members Tickets starting from $50