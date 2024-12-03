Sydney Theatre Company Opens PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sydney Theatre Company’s new production of Picnic at Hanging Rock, Tom Wright’s critically lauded adaptation of the Joan Lindsay classic, is coming to Sydney Opera House from February 2025.

Olivia De Jonge (Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis), Kirsty Marillier (Seven’s Home and Away), Lorinda May Merrypor (Michael Cassel Group’s & Juliet), Masego Pitso (STC’s Is God Is), and Contessa Treffone (STC’s On the Beach) star as five teenage girls recounting the famed myth that was first etched into the Australian psyche by Lindsay’s groundbreaking 1967 novel and Peter Weir’s award-winning 1975 film.

Wright’s lyrical and daring adaptation brings Lindsay’s chilling enigma into the 21st century with a form-shattering mix of storytelling, gossip and reenactment, as reimagined by “the most exciting new director of this generation” (Limelight), STC Resident Director Ian Michael (STC’s Stolen; Constellations).

Michael said, “At its core, it is a story that explores identity, societal pressures, and our cultural obsession with disappearance and the mysteries tied to the land. Set against the haunting backdrop of colonial Australia, Picnic at Hanging Rock challenges us to think about what happens when we don’t tread lightly, disrupt sacred grounds of ceremony and initiation, and impose foreign structures and names upon stolen land."

Set on St Valentine’s Day, 1900, in the sweltering summer heat of the Victorian Highlands, four schoolgirls sneak away from their excursion to climb the imposing monolith of Hanging Rock, pulled higher and higher by a mysterious force. All but one disappears without a trace.

“Hanging Rock isn’t just a backdrop; it becomes a character itself, full of both beauty and danger. It mirrors the tension in our history and a society wrestling with the unknown. I’m incredibly excited to be working with such a brilliant cast and creative team to breathe new life into this iconic Australian story,” said Michael.

With design by Elizabeth Gadsby, lighting design by Trent Suidgeest and composition and sound design by James Brown, Picnic at Hanging Rock promises a hypnotic exploration of innocence, cultural clash, and the enduring power of the wilderness in a contemporary theatrical experience like no other.

Picnic at Hanging Rock plays Sydney Opera House, Drama Theatre 17 February – 5 April 2025.

