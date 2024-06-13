Scout Boxall Comes to Loading Dock Theatre For Pride

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scout Boxall - one of Australia’s most exciting new talents in comedy - is heading to The Loading Dock Theatre for the 2024 Pride Fest Season, with their work that swings between pithy observational stand up and manic, chaotic powerpoint comedy with a sharp political awareness.

Winner of Best Emerging Artist (Melbourne Fringe 2019), nominee for Best Newcomer (MICF 2021), the Moosehead Award (MICF 2022) and Best Comedy (Adelaide Fringe 2023), Scout has been absolutely smashing it on the theatre scene, with appearances at The Gala, Up Late, Upfront, the Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Splendour In The Grass.

"Having grown up in Sydney as queer young person, getting to come and perform in the heart of the community during Pride Fest is pretty special." they said.

"I was gutted to miss my Sydney Comedy Festival shows after getting COVID but Qtopia Sydney have brought me back and I couldn't be more stoked to be back." continued Scout.

Joining our line up for three spectacular nights on June 13, 14 and 15, Scout brings their wit, humour and stand-up comedy concoction that is sure to leave audiences in a stitches.

When asked what audiences can expect, Scout replied "It's stand up, it's a little absurd, it's got sketch and songs, I genuinely guarantee you'll have the night of your life, no takebacks, no refunds."

