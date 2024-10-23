SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE Makes Sydney Premiere Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare In Love will make its Sydney premiere this November. Performances run 12 November - 14 December 2024.

Young Will Shakespeare has a bad case of writer’s block and desperately needs a muse. His new comedy, Romeo and Ethel the Pirate’s Daughter, isn’t turning out how he’d hoped and he’s up against a tight deadline to deliver his next masterpiece.

That is until he meets Viola de Lesseps, and a real-life romance starts to take hold. But Viola has a secret and this new play isn’t shaping up to be the light-hearted comedy Queen Bess demanded.

From the pen of Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) comes this scintillating stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard, brim full of passion, love and laughter.

New Theatre will welcome back the team of Director Madeleine Withington andAssistant Director Isabella Milkovitsch, returning to New Theatre following their collaboration on the hugely successful revival of Banging Denmark in 2023. They are joined Set Director Rachel Skane, making her New Theatre debut.



The large cast, most of whom play multiple roles, comprises both New Theatre debutantes and a number of actors returning to our stage: Talia Benatar, Keiden Cheung, Kim Clifton, Charlotte Edwards, Nathan Farrow, Raechyl French, Oliver Harcourt, Stevie Heffernan, Michael Jones, Tom Massey, Alex Robson, Lynn Roise, Charlotte Saluszinsky, Alex Spinks,and Chad Traupmann.



