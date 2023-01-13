REVIEW: Strut & Fret's BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE Opens At Surry Hill's Newly Refurbished THE GRAND ELECTRIC.

Wednesday 11th January 2023, 7pm, The Grand Electric, Surry Hills

After a pandemic induced hiatus, Strut & Fret brings their wonderful brand of cabaret, circus, and burlesque back to Sydney with a return season of BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE, updated for the newly refurbished cabaret venue The Grand Electric. Providing a deliciously hedonistic evening of escapism from the stresses of summer, this work is a treat for audiences looking for some grown up fun and frivolity.

From the walk down the alleyway to forecourt of THE GRAND ELECTRIC, situated in the rear half of 199 Cleveland Street Surry Hills, it is clear that the new home of BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE is perfect for the brand of classy circus cabaret that Strut & Fret has developed over the years. With allusions to bygone eras of Weimar Cabaret, Spiegeltents and swanky supper clubs, the dark space within is accented with mirrors and a silvered central podium and more traditional proscenium stage. Seating ranges from the VIP tables at the base of the podium to standard seats on the flat while additional high tables closer to the bar and lounges on the mezzanine provide options for a higher view but don't be fooled into thinking that just because you've sat further back that you'll be safe from audience participation.

For the 2023 season, the ensemble generally new with only Remi Martin, Caitlin Tomson-Moylan and Spencer Craig returning from the 2019 season. Host and 'body musician' Remi Martin is joined by Félix Pouliot, a fellow expert at Chinese Pole and clowning. Caitlin Tomson-Moylan and Spencer Craig reprise their captivating aerial hoop duet while Léah Wolff entrances the audience with their Aerial Straps act. Emma Phillips takes Chinese Foot Juggling to a breathtaking new level as the proximity to the audience makes the importance of ensuring the multiple spinning objects are kept under control even more critical. Comic relief is provided by the hosts and the ensemble as the themes of fun and frivolity and a fervent love of a nice beverage, particularly the ultimate Blanc de Blanc, Champagne, are reinforced. The ensemble is rounded out with musical theatre singers and dancers Melanie Hawkins and Rechelle Mansour with Mansour providing the musical interludes as the resident Chanteuse.

Along with the black, white and bling aesthetic and allusions to sophistication, BLANC DE BLANC echoes the old-world burlesque and cabaret stylings with a liberal flash of flesh and grown-up humour. Designed to shock, titillate, and tantalise with the art of suggestion and the invitation to be freed of the sense and seriousness of the world outside and trust the performers and the experience. While aisles are set out between the audience, a seat in the centre of a row does not guarantee that you won't be up close and personal with the performers in this show but the performers are seasoned professionals that know how to read their audience well with the selections of who they asked for assistance on opening night playing well with their antics, even if they did, at times, look like deers in the headlights.

Whether you're a seasoned fan of Strut & Fret's stylings or you're ready to experience something a bit different, BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE is a fabulous night out. A Date night or an evening out with a group of friends, this work is sure to have you feeling a little lighter and bubblier by the end of the night.

VENUE: The Grand Electric, Theatre No1, 199 Cleveland Street, Surry Hills

DATES: 7 January - 4 March 2023

TIMES: Wed, Thu, Fri 7pm; Saturday 4.30pm & 8pm; Sunday 3:30pm & 7pm

PRICES: Tickets from $70

BOOKINGS: www.blancshow.com

Photos: Carly Sare