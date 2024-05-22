Fanfiction Comes to Life in [YOUR NAME] By Kate Bubalo at KXT on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Purple Tape Productions will present the premiere production of Kate Bubalo's YOUR NAME, in association with bAKEHOUSE Theatre Company at KXT on Broadway from 19 - 29 June (with previews beginning June 14).

YOUR NAME is a bold new comedy with one foot in the Australian schooling system, and the other firmly planted in a land of super sexy magic. In the year of our lord, 2013, the smutty fanfiction of three teenage friends falls into the lap of their PDHPE teacher, Mr Isaacs. Kris, Nadine and Petra are still figuring it all out, all they want is to experiment with a wizard in their minds, but they're forced to grow up fast when their fanfic spins out of their control.

Sydney playwright Kate Bubalo's debut play explores the tensions that arise between sexuality and sexualisation as Young Women come of age in modern Australia. As the girls discover new things about themselves, they're forced to sacrifice the magic of their childhood to adhere to the expectations of the adults around them. Featuring a brilliant cast of performers, the production is both hilarious and heartwarming and perfect for anyone who grew up online.

[YOUR NAME] was one of five plays shortlisted for the prestigious Griffin Award in 2023. Having produced a sold out reading of the script in KXT's downstairs Vault space last year, Purple Tape Productions now return to KXT after the success of their four week Tape Over Festival of works by women and gender diverse artists in 2023. Lily Hayman returns as director after her critically acclaimed work on Party Girl (KXT 2023) won Best Theatre at Adelaide Fringe Festival, and her debut work Fledgling (KXT 2022) was nominated for the 2022 Sydney Theatre Awards. Tyler Fitzpatrick returns as producer and Lighting Designer after winning the 2022 Sydney Theatre Award for Best Independent Lighting Design (Moon Rabbit Rising). Joined by Sound Designer Clare Hennessy (Misery Loves Company, Porpoise Pool), Costume Designer Rita Naidu (Frame Narrative, For the Love of Paper), Stage Manager Hannah Crane and Intimacy Director Shondelle Pratt - this production features an all female creative team.

"The play explores important issues around the intersection of sexuality, gender, and online platforms for young Australian women, with a strong satirical bent." - Declan Greene, Artistic Director Griffin Theatre Company

TEAM

Playwright - Kate Bubalo

Director - Lily Hayman

Lighting Designer - Tyler Fitzpatrick

Sound Designer - Clare Hennessy

Costume Designer - Rita Naidu

Intimacy Coordinator - Shondelle Pratt

Stage Manager - Hannah Crane

Producers: Lily Hayman and Tyler Fitzpatrick

Cast - Lola Bond, Andrew Fraser, Georgia McGinness, Evelina Singh

Venue: KXT on Broadway - 181 Broadway, Ultimo NSW 2007

Previews: 14 - 18 June 2024

Season 19 - 29 June 2024

Performances: 7:30pm Tuesdays - Saturdays; 5pm on Sundays

Run Time: 85 minutes

Price: $35 - $45; $30 previews

Bookings: https://www.kingsxtheatre.com/your-name

