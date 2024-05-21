NEVER CLOSER Comes to Belvoir This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Belvoir will bring Never Closer, an astonishing debut play by Grace Chapple in a production direct from 2022’s 25A season upstairs to Belvoir’s mainstage from 25th May to 16th June, 2024.

Set against the backdrop of the Irish Troubles, Grace Chapple's multi-award nominated play is an unforgettable drama of home, friends, the decision to leave or stay, and the possibility of forgiveness.

Northern Ireland, 1987. Deirdre is stuck – between arguments, nations, and the lives she almost lived. But when her old schoolfriends gather in her kitchen yet again for Christmas Eve, their growing differences push to the surface a powder-keg, waiting the tiniest spark. And then one of them turns up with her surprise fiancé. He’s English.

Directed by Hannah Goodwin, the stellar cast includes Emma Diaz (Blessed Union), Raj Labade (STC/State Theatre’s The Dictionary of Lost Words), Mabel Li (Miss Peony), Philip Lynch (Griffin Theatre Company’s The Lewis Trilogy), Ariadne Sgouros (Scenes from the Climate Era), and Adam Sollis (Seven Network’s Home and Away).

“Grace Chapple’s Never Closer premiered Downstairs at Belvoir in 2022 as part of 25A and I haven’t seen anything so assured and accomplished in ages. It’s a tight, mature piece of writing with some finely-detailed performances in an exquisitely directed production by Hannah Goodwin. So, in a grand tradition, we’re bringing it Upstairs. This is a chance to see a thoughtful, crafted new play by an Australian writing of her ancestral land. In six characters and a single room, Grace catches the tremors of a whole country and a whole time – with some striking resonances for here today," said Eamon Flack.

