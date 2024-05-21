Legs On The Wall Will Debut NOW AND EVER at Sydney's Quay Quarter Tower

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As a part of Reconciliation Week 2024, the internationally renowned physical theatre company, Legs On The Wall, will debut an original aerial performance, Now and Ever, at Sydney’s iconic Quay Quarter Tower. Co-directed by Frances Rings of Bangarra Dance Theatre and scored by esteemed Indigenous composer William Barton, this ground-breaking performance is free to the public.

Legs On The Wall artists Tamara Bouman, a Birrpai contemporary dance artist, and Joshua Doctor, descended from Yuwaalaraay, Gamilaraay, and Gubbi Gubbi peoples, will perform alongside the company’s world-class riggers. The 14-minute work is an artistic expression of reconciliation’s ongoing significance for all Australians.

Joshua Thomson, Artistic Director of Legs On The Wall, said, “What an absolute pleasure to work with such powerhouses in traditional contemporary storytelling. Now and Ever is a statement and a reminder of not only the path ahead of us but also the path we walk together already. I encourage audiences to join us, share in the journey, and witness these incredible First Nations artists.”

William Barton, one of Australia’s most celebrated Indigenous composers, will perform live, adding depth to the performance with his original score. Barton’s accolades include performances at international music festivals and an ARIA award for Best Classical Album in 2012.

The Quay Quarter Tower, home to prestigious businesses like AMP and Deloitte, will host this performance in its lobby and ascendant skylit storeys, attracting over 1,000 spectators. Frances Rings, Artistic Director of Bangarra Dance Theatre, and Joshua Thomson will co-direct Now and Ever, emphasizing the unity of Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists. Rings said, “The theme for this year – ‘Now more than ever’ – resonates with all of us. As artists, we use our platform to bring attention to the injustices and inequality facing First Nations people and communities.”

Quay Quarter Marketing Manager, Layal Mansouri, eagerly anticipates the return of Legs On The Wall after the company performed their work Lovers (a 20 minute choreographed aerial duet exploring the powerfully simple and universally relatable concept of the love: view the video here), a Sydney World Pride 2023 co-commission, in the building’s expansive foyer. Mansouri said, “Their ground-breaking work aligns with our commitment to foster a diverse and inclusive community. We know this performance will leave a lasting impact.”

Don’t miss this exceptional moment to witness the power of Indigenous storytelling through aerial performance.

Performance Date: Wednesday, May 29th at 12:30 pm

Location: Quay Quarter Tower, Retail Level Two, 50 Bridge Street, Sydney

Duration: 14 minutes

