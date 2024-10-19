REVIEW: Kym Vaitiekus shares his thoughts on FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thursday 17th October 7:30pm 2024, Hayes Theatre

FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL - Believe in original new work

Kudos to the Hayes and Griffith Theatre Companies for championing this new Australian musical. This fostering of extraordinary fresh and upcoming talent, (happening at Old Fitz too), is working towards the top three Global Theatre destinations. Broadway, West End and soon Emerald Town. That’s a Flat-out prediction.

Creative superstars Jean Tong, Lou Wall and James Gale along with Director Declan Greene bring this new tale of star-crossed lovers to the Hayes stage, and these two romantics, like the rest of the current world, communication through the online domain.

Flick (Manali Datar) is a bunker dwelling flat earther, supported by her parents Ma (Lena Cruz), Mum (Amanda McGregor) and her clique of flat-earther believers.

Ria (Shannen Alyce Quan) is vehemently a conspiracy debunker (pun intended) who has her own gang, that pursue to quash non-scientific conjectures.

These, yearning lovers, meet online through the socials, it’s love at first sight.

While exploring their infatuation with each, all at an online distance, they discover their clash of beliefs.

Head over heel Ria cautiously plays along, betraying her ethics heart for a romantic one.

The fallout that follows her white lies, snowballs. Her debunker friends ostracise her and she must go to great lengths to keep up the façade with her new love interest, and then her inner turmoil explodes.

The fallout extends to those internet groups, which reveals other past clashes and subsequent revenges that lead to an impending world annihilation.

All over a conflict of global ideologies, flat out beliefs and personal betrayals.

Quan is exceptional as the good-hearted yet flawed Ria. Her performance is engaging and grounded, an impassioned portrayal of the troubled protagonist. The genuineness of her character draws us in, and we invest in her journey and the lessons learnt.

Datar is perfect as the inexperienced youth looking to make the world a better place for all. Datar’s Flick is just gorgeous, like a warm hug. Her voice, just divine.

Cruz and McGregor and delightfully comical and caricature-sque as concerned, anxious and attentive parents.

Milo Hartil and Zarif display their many talents as they take on various roles, often as a pair. Both are consummate performers. Commanding the stage and cementing this superb ensemble.

A highlight of the night is Michelle Brasier as Prism. She certainly takes on this role with gusto and authority. Along with her comic skills, she creates a perfect performance. She is hardly recognisable as the same actor in her vastly different role of MZ. A testament to her excellence.

The 18 odd numbers are musical theatre excellence.

A true test of new work is when one is captured on the first bar of music.

One of the most beautiful songs I’ve heard recently is Beyond the Edge - Quan and Datar are exquisite here. A scene to die for.

Some of the more rumbuctious rap numbers were hard to decipher and I assume we missed out on some of the clever lyrics that the other songs so cleverly displayed.

The innovative and impressive Set design wonderfully melds with the lighting and choreography and staging. It’s obviously a collaboration between Brockman, Daniel Herten and Xanthe Dobbie.

Their induvial skills combine to present a multi-faceted stage set that is innovative, brilliant and dynamic.

To set up the online world, there is a string style projector screen that doubles as a scenery backdrop with entrances and exits.

We see internet images that are a combination of the screen projection with live actors. A superbly clever device that relies on the perfect syncing of lighting changes.

Then we see the stage in depth, when the set expands the design elements are sublime. This team know their craft and create a visual feast that supports the dramatic beats, and this stage is another highlight of the night.

Choreographer Fetu Taku is yet another super talent in this production, her work perfectly fitting the satire, joy, staging and inventiveness of the show.

The title implies an exploration of conspiracy theories and belief systems. Rather than critically analyse those theories It explores this ideology through personal relationships and individual journeys.

We experience how beliefs impact one’s life and how in finding like-minded fellows creates a sense of comfort and community.

The Romeo and Juliet trope has lovers from opposing families.

In FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL the community of those that hold the same belief become your ‘family’.

A world where we manage and manipulate misinformation through Rap numbers and beautiful songs, and where our beliefs lead us to a sense of community.

This clever, engaging and layered scenario is delightfully bouncing off the stage with it’s tongue in cheek and a dollop of sass. Add expert songs, magnificent voices, innovative staging, and endless passion, this is a hot ticket in town.

Catch FLAT EARTHERS THE MUSICAL before it sells out.

A trailblazing, exuberant musical with a sweet side and plenty of bite.

Kym Vaitiekus

Photography @ John McRae

