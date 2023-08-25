REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On RECKŌNING TE WAIATA PAIHERE WAIRUA -THE SOUNDS OF WOVEN SOULS

Thursday 24th August 2023, 7:30pm, Riverside Theatre Parramatta

RECKŌNING TE WAIATA PAIHERE WAIRUA -THE SOUNDS OF WOVEN SOULS

Yoruba and Ngati Tuwharetoa musician Samuel Gaskin has created a multi art form performance that is a powerful celebration of indigenous culture using storytelling, original songs, and dance.

Gaskin draws on his superb skills as a composer to combine the beauty of traditional sounds with his contemporary compositions. The musical landscape of the night is both moving and a joy to experience.

He has called on the talents and life experiences of a wonderful cast: Candice Lorrae, Kristel Kickett, Paula Barbee, Piri Neho, Mahana Maihi -Taniora, Taylor Lord-Diamond.

This work is a mix of styles, concert come theatre come alternative performance.

We are presented with a selection of stories told through song, dialogue, dance, haka and cultural imagery. Each performer performs their personal story with passion and gusto.

The work is enhanced by the co-creative direction of Johnny Hamilton which includes stage and costume design. With co-costume designer Asha Sym the outfits are a glorious vision to behold.

The lighting was monumental and created the eventful mis en scene to support the moving stories of personal trauma and triumph.

Credit to Candice Lorrae for a superb Sound mix. It was a shame that there was a crackling mic at the start and during some of the songs the lyrics weren’t completely clear. With such powerful stories to be told it would be beneficial to be able to hear every word. There was one piece that used a recorded monologue, which may have come from an original source as the base background audio was not clear.

Cudos to the cast for revealing their truth and life stories of pain and struggles.

Gaskin’s monologue is brave and revealing.

Personal stories of abuse and of a tortured experience are usually distanced from the audience through characterised dramas or a stylised representation.

Gaskin conveys his own detailed journey, laid bare. This could be uncomfortable for the audience at times but this is an important choice. Gaskin’s insight into his own life experience is profound. He finds strength, power and love through his relationship and family and from his vast heritage and cultural background.

Reckoning is a compelling exploration into personal indigenous journeys presented through contemporary dance, song and storytelling. Catch this experience if you can.

In the words of Samuel Gaskin, bring ‘dancing shoes, tissues and champagne’ to this moving performance.

