Cast Set For LITTLE WOMEN at Hayes Theatre Co

Joshua Robson Productions in association with Hayes Theatre Co have announced the talented cast members who will be joining the much anticipated production of Little Women at Hayes Theatre Co from 12 July. This beloved classic, based on Louisa May Alcott’s timeless novel, is set to captivate audiences with its poignant story and enchanting melodies. Tickets are available from www.hayestheatre.com.au

Leading the cast in the iconic role of Jo March is the dynamic Shannen Alyce Quan. Known for their recent portrayals as Oolie in City of Angels and originating the role of Maria in Metropolis at the Hayes, Quan brings a depth of emotion and charisma to the stage that promises to capture the adventurous spirit of this beloved character.

Joining Quan are several other outstanding performers who will portray the March family and their companions. Kaori Maeda-Judge (The Dismissal, The Hello Girls) will take on the role of Meg March. Molly Bugeja (Mary Poppins, West Side Story) will embody the sweetness and innocence of Beth March whileVitoria Hronopoulos (Laundry Shoot) will portray the vivacious and ambitious Amy March. Emily Cascarino (Mamma Mia, Wicked) will play the role of Marmee March while Tisha Kelemen makes her professional debut in the role of Aunt March. In his first appearance at Hayes Theatre Co, veteran actorPeter Carroll (Into the Woods, Les Misérables) will portray Mr Lawrence, with Tyran Stig (Friends! The Parody Musical) as Professor Bhaer and Cameron Bajraktarevic-Hayward (A Christmas Carol, The Great Comet) as Mr John Brooke. Maddy Betts (City of Angels) and Kurt Russo (Xanadu) complete the cast as Swings.

Director and choreographer is Amy Campbell (A Chorus Line, Once) whose bold creative vision promises to illuminate the enduring themes of family, love and personal growth that resonate throughout Alcott’s work. Music supervisor Laura Tipoki (Hamilton) and music director Gianna Cheung (The Dismissal)will bring the enchanting musical score to life with its melodic beauty and emotional resonance.

“What is exciting about this show in such an intimate and special venue is that there is nowhere to hide from the truth,” said director Amy Campbell. “You have to deliver the truth of this piece because the audience are onstage with you. The Hayes is the perfect venue to shape people’s ideas of what they think traditional shows are, and invited them to come and see what they can be.”

Little Women captures the essence of sisterhood, love, and the pursuit of one’s dreams. In a world where gender equality and the empowerment of young people are ongoing conversations, Little Women serves as a poignant reminder of the strength and resilience of women throughout history.

The March sisters’ triumphs and tribulations evoke the universal human experiences of love, loss and personal growth. Little Women is a celebration of the human spirit, reminding us that – no matter the era – the power of love, family and the pursuit of one’s passions will always resonate deeply within our hearts.

