Pianist, Composer And Wellness Expert Chad Lawson Brings His Contemporary Approach To Classical Music To Australia

Chad Lawson, pianist, podcaster and certified breathwork coach will embark on his debut Australian Tour - Classical Music For A Meditative Mindset - in October 2024. Hailing from Savannah, Georgia, Lawson will bring his empathetic approach to peaceful piano and captivate Australian East Coast audiences.

The Tour kicks off on Sunday 13th October at Brisbane's Cremorne Theatre, then heads to Sydney's The Neilson Pier 2/3 on Wednesday 16th October, and will finish up at the Fairfax Studio Theatre in Melbourne on Friday 19th October.



Fans can get their hands on Presale tickets on Friday 19 July 2024 AT 12pm local time, and general sale is from Monday 22 July 2024 12pm local via teglive.com.au.

Renowned for modernising "classical music for the Spotify generation", Lawson composes relaxed, meditative tracks that draw on both the sonorities of classical music and the freedom of jazz improvisation.

Chad began classical training in piano as a child and later developed a thriving career as a jazz pianist, but eventually felt compelled to follow a new direction in his music.

Lawson's music has struck a chord with listeners worldwide, with plays of his recordings achieving over 1 billion streams to date and achieved a #1 Billboard Classical Chart position. His last two albums breathe and You Finally Knew have received over 700M streams, a staggering number in the classical genre.

On tour the Steinway artist and UN World Federation for Mental Health ambassador will present his solo piano works, including his latest release Where We Are (to be released on July 19), an album which was inspired by conversations, stories, and shared vulnerabilities of countless individuals who have found solace in his music.

Lawson is known for exploring the intersection between music and wellness not only via his compositions but also his iHeartRadio award-nominated podcast Calm It Down, which explores mental health topics and offers meditation techniques. In each episode Chad provides techniques to help with focus, mindfulness and breathwork as well as considering an inspired range of topics (forgiveness and anxiety, butterflies and Snoopy! And more). His insightful yet charmingly candid ruminations are supported by a tranquil backdrop of his own solo piano music.

As his audience grew exponentially, Lawson soon found himself featured on high profile media outlets including CBS Sunday Morning and NPR's All Things Considered and landing high-profile sync placements with such shows as The Walking Dead and Viceland.

He has also worked on major campaigns for Chevrolet, IBM, Microsoft, Purina, Delta, USB Financial, Asprey of London, in addition to composing the score of Prime Video's Lore. Chad Lawson has also performed exclusive music and breath work experiences for corporate partners such as Amazon, Nike and Peloton.

Chad Lawson said "I am so looking forward to my first trip to Australia! From meeting new people at my shows to joining SXSW Sydney and chatting about the intersection of music and mental health, let's have some fun! And of course, I'll be looking for the best pastry in Australia so let me know where to go!"

Chad Lawson fans will no doubt be treated to an exceptional night of contemporary classical music and are encouraged to purchase tickets with its limited availability.

This tour is being brought to you by TEG Live and Universal Music Australia.

CHAD LAWSON TOUR DATES:

Sunday 13th October - Brisbane, Cremorne Theatre

Wednesday 16th October - Sydney, The Neilson Pier 2/3

Friday 19th October - Melbourne, Fairfax Studio Theatre

TEG Live Pre-sale

FRIDAY 19 JULY AT 12pm (LOCAL TIME)

https://www.teglive.com.au/events/chad-lawson (Live at 7am on 17.07.24)

General Public On Sale

MONDAY 22 JULY 2024 AT 12pm (LOCAL TIME)

https://www.teglive.com.au/events/chad-lawson (Live at 7am on 17.07.24)

Where We Are - Out July 19

