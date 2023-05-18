Photos: First Look at TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in Australia

A new release of tickets, through to 22 October, go on sale Friday 19 May!

The multi award winning TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL had its Australian Premiere gala performance last night in front of a star-studded audience. Check out all new photos below!

Dubbed the 'hottest ticket in town', a plethora of celebrities and influencers are the lucky ones who will be attending tonight's gala premiere. Walking the red carpet will be well known faces from screen, stage and sporting fields including Rebecca Gibney, David Koch, Courtney Act, Marcia Hines, David Campbell, Natalie Bassingthwaite, Paulini Curuenavuli, Lisa Wilkinson, former NRL players Ben Elias, Wayne Pearce and Ian Roberts, Christine Anu, Angela Bishop, Melissa Doyle, Kylie Gilles, Daryl Somers, Ada Nicodemou, Kerri Anne Kennerley, Brendan Jones, Tristan MacManus and many others.

Featuring 23 iconic songs including, "Simply The Best," "What's Love Got To Do With It," "Nutbush" and "Proud Mary", this smash hit musical tells the story of Tina Turner's life and has received 37 prestigious award nominations including BEST MUSICAL (Tony Awards) and BEST NEW MUSICAL (Olivier Awards).

Produced by Paul Dainty AO/TEG DAINTY in special collaboration with Stage Entertainment, Tali Pelman and Tina Turner, the musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race to become the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

In Australia, the coveted role of Tina Turner is played by Ruva Ngwenya who has been gracing our stages since her early years with her first professional role in 2013 as Shenzi in The Lion King. Ruva has performed in a string of successful musicals; We Will Rock You, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Ragtime and more recently Moulin Rouge The Musical, solidifying Ruva as one of musical theatre's most sought-after performers. Playing Tina Turner in TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL marks her first lead role in musical theatre. The role of Ike Turner is played by Australian triple threat and multi-platinum selling performer, Tim Omaji. Tim's theatre credits include Toulouse-Lautrec, in the original Australian cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the standout role of Benny in the critically acclaimed and sold-out season of the Hayes Theatre Company's production of In The Heights and the lead role of Tyrone Jackson in Fame The Musical.

The TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL cast also includes principals Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy as Tina Turner alternate, Ibinabo Jack playing Tina's mother Zelma Bullock, Deni Gordon as Tina's Grandmother Gran Georgeanna (GG) and Nadia Komazec as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam.

Jayme-Lee Hanekom plays Tina's sister Alline Bullock and one of the Ikettes, Augie Tchantcho plays Tina's father Richard Bullock, Rishab Kern as Tina's first love Raymond Hill, Matthew Prime as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Mat Verevis as Tina's Manager Roger Davies, John O'Hara as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten and Blake Erickson as musician Martyn Ware and Carpenter. Ensemble members include Mia Dabkowski-Chandler, Michael Corey Hassel, Nicholas Eaton, Abu Kebe as Ronnie, Jenni Little as Toni, David Mairs-McKenzie as Craig, Emily Nkomo as an Ikette, Gus Noakes, Kristin Paulse, Ilana Richardson, Tendai Rinomhota, Noel Samuels, Ina Seidou, Rebecca Selley as an Ikette and Tigist Strode as an Ikette.

Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp and wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London's West End, where it opened to five-star reviews and continues to break box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, the Broadway production followed in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain and the North American Tour commenced in September 2022. In 2023 alongside the Australian production, there will be another European Production in Stuttgart, Germany opening this month.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. When she was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in October, 2021, Tina Turner became one of only three women in the institution's history to be inducted twice (she was initially inducted in 1991, alongside Ike Turner).

Photo Credit: Daniel Boud

Ruva Ngwenya and Ikettes

Ruva Ngwenya and John O'Hara

Ruva Ngwenya

Ruva Ngwenya and Deni Gordon

Ruva Ngwenya and Ikettes

Ruva Ngwenya and Ikettes

Ruva Ngwenya and Nadia Komazec

Ruva Ngwenya

Ruva Ngwenya

Ruva Ngwenya, Tim Omaji, and cast

Tim Omaji

Ruva Ngwenya and Tim Omaji




Recommended For You