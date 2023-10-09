ORANGE THROWER Joins ATL ON DEMAND This Month

Orange Thrower by Kirsty Marillier is a joyful comedy, a curious mystery, and a poignant love letter to South African women. Co-presented in 2022 by Griffin Theatre Company and Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta, the production captivated audiences and critics alike with its heartfelt exploration of a young South African woman’s experience living in a stucco suburb called Paradise.

While her folks are back in Johannesburg, Zadie is holding down the family fort. This means keeping her little sis away from bush doofs, avoiding the cute boy next door, and smiling when her nice white neighbours try to touch her hair. All that changes when an unexpected visitor bursts back into Zadie’s life in the middle of the night, breaking the silence with loud music and even louder opinions. To make matters worse, someone’s been pelting the house with oranges. All of a sudden, Zadie’s got a big, sticky suburban mess on her hands.

Directed with zest by musician, performer and director Zindzi Okenyo, and starring a kick-arse ensemble playing larger-than-life characters, Orange Thrower was filmed by Australian Theatre Live on the SBW Stables Theatre stage in March 2022, with support from The Seaborn, Broughton & Walford Foundation. The S,B&W Foundation have been long-term supporters of the work, with Orange Thrower winning the prestigious Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award in 2019.

This capture is one of six 2022/23 Griffin Theatre Company works joining the subscription platform in the next twelve months, the outcome of an exciting ATL & Griffin partnership which allows an international audience to experience the magic of Australian stories from the comfort of their homes. This partnership significantly and meaningfully increases the reach of these works, opening up access to interstate, regional, and overseas audiences, and to those whose mobility or financial needs exclude them from physically attending.

Orange Thrower will be launched on ATL ON DEMAND Thursday 19th October, joining a diverse catalogue of 26 Australian digital live performances for just $7.99/month or $74.99/year, and available to education institutions on ATL ON DEMAND: EDUCATION.

Orange Thrower Cast & Creatives: Director: Zindzi Okenyo; Designer: Jeremy Allen; Lighting Designer: Verity Hampson; Associate Lighting Designer: Veronique Benett; Composer & Sound Designer: Benjamin Pierpoint; Dramaturg: Declan Greene; Directing Secondment: Chemon Theys; Intimacy Director: Cessalee Stovall; Wigs Stylist: Dynae Wood Stage Manager: Hannah Crane; With: Callan Colley, Zindzi Okenyo, Mariama Whitton, Gabriela van Wyk.

Orange Thrower Content Warnings: Orange Thrower contains sexual themes and depictions of drug use, racism and gun violence and uses strobe lighting during the performance.

Photo Credit: Brett Boardman