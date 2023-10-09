ORANGE THROWER Joins ATL ON DEMAND This Month

Orange Thrower will be launched on ATL ON DEMAND Thursday 19th October, joining a diverse catalogue of 26 Australian digital live performances.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Sarah Brightman to Star in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia in 2024 Photo 2 Sarah Brightman to Star in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia in 2024
Kym Vaitiekus reports on launch of THE HAYES 2024 SEASON Photo 3 Kym Vaitiekus reports on launch of THE HAYES 2024 SEASON
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards

ORANGE THROWER Joins ATL ON DEMAND This Month

Orange Thrower by Kirsty Marillier is a joyful comedy, a curious mystery, and a poignant love letter to South African women. Co-presented in 2022 by Griffin Theatre Company and Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta, the production captivated audiences and critics alike with its heartfelt exploration of a young South African woman’s experience living in a stucco suburb called Paradise. 

While her folks are back in Johannesburg, Zadie is holding down the family fort. This means keeping her little sis away from bush doofs, avoiding the cute boy next door, and smiling when her nice white neighbours try to touch her hair. All that changes when an unexpected visitor bursts back into Zadie’s life in the middle of the night, breaking the silence with loud music and even louder opinions. To make matters worse, someone’s been pelting the house with oranges. All of a sudden, Zadie’s got a big, sticky suburban mess on her hands.

Directed with zest by musician, performer and director Zindzi Okenyo, and starring a kick-arse ensemble playing larger-than-life characters, Orange Thrower was filmed by Australian Theatre Live on the SBW Stables Theatre stage in March 2022, with support from The Seaborn, Broughton & Walford Foundation. The S,B&W Foundation have been long-term supporters of the work, with Orange Thrower winning the prestigious Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award in 2019.

This capture is one of six 2022/23 Griffin Theatre Company works joining the subscription platform in the next twelve months, the outcome of an exciting ATL & Griffin partnership which allows an international audience to experience the magic of Australian stories from the comfort of their homes. This partnership significantly and meaningfully increases the reach of these works, opening up access to interstate, regional, and overseas audiences, and to those whose mobility or financial needs exclude them from physically attending. 

Orange Thrower will be launched on ATL ON DEMAND Thursday 19th October, joining a diverse catalogue of 26 Australian digital live performances for just $7.99/month or $74.99/year, and available to education institutions on ATL ON DEMAND: EDUCATION. 

Orange Thrower Cast & Creatives: Director: Zindzi Okenyo; Designer: Jeremy Allen; Lighting Designer: Verity Hampson; Associate Lighting Designer: Veronique Benett; Composer & Sound Designer: Benjamin Pierpoint; Dramaturg: Declan Greene; Directing Secondment: Chemon Theys; Intimacy Director: Cessalee Stovall; Wigs Stylist: Dynae Wood Stage Manager: Hannah Crane; With: Callan Colley, Zindzi Okenyo, Mariama Whitton, Gabriela van Wyk. 

Orange Thrower Content Warnings: Orange Thrower contains sexual themes and depictions of drug use, racism and gun violence and uses strobe lighting during the performance.

Photo Credit: Brett Boardman



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR to Play Flow Studios Beginning in November Photo
THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR to Play Flow Studios Beginning in November

'The Government Inspector' brings a bold Australian voice to the classic Russian play by Nikolai Gogol. Get event and ticket information here!

2
Bach Akademie Australia Presents Spectacular Finale to the 2023 Season BACH IN THE CASTLE Photo
Bach Akademie Australia Presents Spectacular Finale to the 2023 Season BACH IN THE CASTLE OF HEAVEN - CELEBRATING 300 YEARS OF BACH IN LEIPZIG

Bach Akademie Australia's spectacular season finale celebrates 300 years of Bach in Leipzig. Three splendid concerts featuring instrumentalists and singers. Don't miss this heavenly, imperial, and imperious program.

3
Robyn Archer: An Australian Songbook Comes to the Belvoir Theatre This Month Photo
Robyn Archer: An Australian Songbook Comes to the Belvoir Theatre This Month

National treasure, icon of the Australian stage, and Belvoir royalty, Robyn Archer, makes her long-awaited return to Belvoir St Theatre for a limited season this October, to perform her critically acclaimed cabaret show, Robyn Archer: An Australian Songbook, from 18 to 29 October 2023. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

4
THE MEMORY OF WATER Comes to the Ensemble Theatre This Month Photo
THE MEMORY OF WATER Comes to the Ensemble Theatre This Month

Ensemble Theatre will present English playwright Shelagh Stephenson’s Olivier Award winning comedy The Memory of Water, a poignant and painfully funny story about conflicting memories, life, and loss, on from Friday 20th October to Saturday 25th November. Learn more about the production here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary Video
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grease
Capitol Theatre (3/24-5/12)PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Italian Comedy
Meraki Arts Bar (10/11-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girls In Boys’ Cars
Riverside Theatres (10/19-11/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Turn of the Screw
Seymour Centre (7/21-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice
Seymour Centre (11/08-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Little Night Music
Hayes Theatre Co (10/13-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
Theatre Royal Sydney (5/04-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers The Musical
Pioneer Theatre (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Venus and Adonis
Seymour Centre (9/29-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dismissal
Seymour Centre (8/26-10/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You