ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER Comes to Seymour Center

Performances run 17th March – 15th April 2023.

Feb. 28, 2023  
As part of the 2023 Seymour Season, Squabbalogic and Seymour Centre will present On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, playing 17th March to 15th April at Seymour Centre.

In an effort to quit nicotine, David Gamble enlists the services of psychiatrist and hypnosis researcher, Dr Mark Bruckner.

But what begins as a simple regression soon turns into something otherworldly as the doctor discovers inside David the presence of Melinda Welles, a sparkling woman who died tragically a century earlier. As Mark continues to meet with and fall for the scintillating Melinda via David's subconscious, the unaware David finds that he himself is falling for the handsome doctor-thus creating a comic love triangle with only two bodies.

On A Clear Day You Can See Forever was written for Broadway and adapted into a cult favourite film starring Barbra Streisand. This all-new take, adapted from Alan Jay Lerner and Burton Lane's original by Jay James-Moody (The Dismissal, Herringbone), is an hilarious and heart-warming comedy of errors, exploring modern themes of sexuality, gender, and ethics in a joyous, fast-paced musical delight.

Quirky, supernatural, and utterly charming, this brand-new adaptation features an outstanding cast including Blake Bowden (Opera Australia's The Phantom of the Opera), Natalie Abbott (Bell Shakespeare's The Lovers), Madeleine Jones (STC's Muriel's Wedding), James Haxby (9 to 5: The Musical), Lincoln Elliott (Performing Lines/MTC/State Theatre Company South Australia's Sunshine Super Girl), Billie Palin (Hayes Theatre Co's Godspell), and Jay James-Moody.

Squabbalogic's Jay James-Moody said, "While backstage for a year on The Book of Mormon, Blake Bowden and I often talked about reuniting later for something special. On A Clear Day is a real return to Squabbalogic's roots, rediscovering a lost gem and polishing it up for a modern audience. Just like Melinda in the show, it's a thrill to return not only from postponement in 2022, but to our natural home in the Reginald Theatre where we can share this unexpected musical intimately."

ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER

DATES: 17th March - 15th April 2023

TIMES: Monday 6:30pm; Tuesday - Saturday 7:30pm; Wednesday 29th March, Wednesday 5th April & Wednesday 12th April 1pm; Saturday 2pm

LOCATION: Seymour Centre - Corner City Rd and Cleveland St, Chippendale

BOOKINGS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227444®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seymourcentre.com%2Fevent%2Fon-a-clear-day-you-can-see-forever-2023%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or (02) 9061 5344

TICKETS: Full $79 | Concession $69 | Under 15 $69 | Preview $69




