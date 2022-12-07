National Theatre of Parramatta Announces Playwrights Selected For Inaugural Mentorship Program

Riverside Theatres' National Theatre of Parramatta (NTofP) has announced the playwrights selected for their inaugural 2023 Staging the World mentorship program.

Proudly expanding the company's focus on nurturing the development of new work and BIPOC artists in Western Sydney, Staging the World will give nine Australian playwrights the opportunity to attend an intensive two-week mentorship with one of the world's leading playwrights and Academy Award screenwriter, Tarell Alvin McCraney (Choir Boy, Moonlight), who will be in Sydney in 2023 exclusively for the program, alongside the opening of NTofP's brand-new production of his smash-hit play, Choir Boy.

NTofP has announced the following playwrights who have been selected for this incredible opportunity:

Ayeesha Ash (2022 All About Women of Colour Mentorship, 2019 FBi Radio SMAC Award for 'Best On Stage'.)

Challito Browne (completed the Netflix and AIF "Grow Creative" Workshop.)

James Elazzi (Finalist 2021/2022 Nick Enright Prize for Playwriting, Finalist 2019/2022 for the Silver Gull Play Award, shortlisted 2021 Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award.)

Kirsty Marillier (2022 Nick Enright Prize for Playwriting, Winner of the 2020 Max Afford Playwrights Award, 2019 Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award, Bruntwood Prize Nominee)

Moreblessing Maturure (2022 Finalist Shane & Cathryn Brennan Prize for Playwriting, Bruntwood Prize Nominee, 2022 Finalist Australian Theatre Festival NYC New Play Award, 2020 FBi Radio SMAC Award for 'Best Artist')

Jules Orcullo (APRA/AMCOS Professional Development Award Shortlist 2022)

Shakthidharan Sivanathan (2020 Nick Enright Prize for Playwriting, Victorian Premier's overall Literature Prize, Helpmann Awards, Phillip Parson's Playwright Award and Kirk Robson award)

Taofia Pelesasa (2021 Griffin Theatre studio-artist in residence, Queer Screen Pitch Off)

Dylan Van Den Berg (Victorian Premier's Award for Drama and NSW Premier's Award for Playwriting, 2021 Nick Enright Prize for Playwriting, 2020 Griffin Award for New Playwriting, 2020 Rodney Seaborn Playwright's Award, Canberra Critic's Circle Award, Kate Challis RAKA Award and Bruntwood Prize Nominee.)

Over the two weeks, participants will have the opportunity to take a deeper look at their own work and ask, 'why do I write?', 'who do I want to work with?', and 'whom do I ultimately want to engage with the work?' - key questions at the centre of new work.

NTofP Executive Producer, Joanne Kee said, "The fact that we are kicking off the program with an awe-inspiring artist such as Tarell makes me so happy. That he is committed to representation and has made the time from his incredibly busy schedule to be here with us shows me a remarkable and genuine human. This is the most amazing opportunity to receive mentoring from significant international artists. I am committed to having visible, powerful, positive role models for our artists and the development of craft".

Staging the World's 2023 Mentor, Tarell Alvin McCraney, said, "I am always excited to engage writers and other artists in new work. I learn so much about the world and by offering what I know, I gain such insight and hope for the future".

Staging the World is proudly supported by the Girgensohn Foundation.