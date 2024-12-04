NO LOVE SONGS Will Embark on Australian Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



No Love Songs is a powerful and uplifting modern love story featuring heart-felt songs by Kyle Falconer, lead singer of the Scottish band The View, and starring Keegan Joyce (Rake, Please Like Me) and Lucy Maunder (Chicago, Mary Poppins). The highly acclaimed new musical will tour Australia in 2025, with performances commencing 7 March 2025 for a limited season Sydney’s newest venue, the Foundry Theatre, part of the Lyric Theatre Sydney.

No Love Songs brings alive the joys and struggles of Jessie (Joyce) and Lana (Maunder) as they navigate the challenges of their new lives as parents. Funny, hard-hitting and powerful, No Love Songs is authentic and inspired by the real-life experiences of Kyle Falconer –and his partner Laura Wilde. Songs featured in No Love Songs are taken from Falconer’s second solo album, No Love Songs for Laura, and reimagined for the musical stage.

New parents Jessie and Lana are both madly in love until singer/songwriter Jessie gets his big break in America, leaving Lana isolated back at home with their newborn baby leading to an emotional roller-coaster of turmoil, heart-felt emotions and tears. Will the sparks that were there yesterday get them through tomorrow?

Produced by Rodney Rigby for Newtheatricals (Water For Elephants on Broadway, Come From Away, Gaslight, Jersey Boys, Good Night, Oscar on Broadway starring Tony Award winner Sean Hayes), No Love Songs completed a sell-out season at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and in London and just completed its American premiere ahead of its New York opening in March 2025, following the Australian premiere.

“No Love Songs is a real love story with passion and hopes and dreams and mistakes and regrets and restarts. It’s very much about the struggle of young parents plus the anguish of being apart from loved ones and difficulty of coping with day-to-day obligations, but ultimately offers hopes and happiness,” said Producer Rodney Rigby.

“In addition to being a new musical for Australian audiences, we are also delighted that No Love Songs will be the first musical to be staged at the new Foundry Theatre at the Lyric Theatre, ahead of its national tour,” he added.

Actor and singer Keegan Joyce is perhaps best known for his starring role as Finnegan “Fuzz” Greene, the son of Richard Roxburgh’s character, in the multi-award winning highly-acclaimed ABC TV series Rake, as well as his featured role in ABC TV’s Please Like Me.

He began his career in Sir Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Oliver!. Other leading roles include Andrej in the Australian season of the musical Once, Hour Of The Wolf and Nosferatu (Malthouse), Rules For Living (Sydney Theatre Company), Vivid White (Melbourne Theatre Company) and Titanic: A New Musical.

On screen, highlights include WellMania with Celeste Barber for Netflix, the film Superman Returns as well as a lead role in the Doctor Who spin-off series K9. Keegan’s first album, Snow on Higher Ground is on iTunes, Bandcamp and limited edition vinyl. His new record “Placeholder for a Conversation” will be released in early 2025.

Lucy Maunder has cemented her reputation as one of Australia’s leading theatre artists with multiple award nominations and a variety of starring roles in productions that have toured both nationally and internationally. Highlights include Roxie Hart in the recent Australian tour of Chicago (Crossroads Live), Winifred Banks in the Australian tour of Mary Poppins (Michael Cassel Group/Disney/Cameron Mackintosh), Cynthia Weil in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Michael Cassel Group), and – with a newborn baby in tow – Miss Honey in Matilda: The Musical (Louise Withers and Associates/Royal Shakespeare Company).

Other leading stage roles include Victorian Opera’s Into the Woods, the Australian premiere of Fun Home (Melbourne Theatre Company/Sydney Theatre Company), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (GFO), Grease (GFO) and Pippin (Crossroads Live). Lucy created the role of Lara in the world premiere of Doctor Zhivago: A New Musical (GFO) opposite Anthony Warlow.

No Love Songs is produced in Australia by Rodney Rigby for Newtheatricals and The Prestige Presents.

The production is co-directed by Scotland’s Dundee Rep’s Artistic Director Andrew Panton and Tashi Gore.

Tour Dates

13 March – 13 April 2025

Foundry Theatre, Sydney

13 – 18 May

Riverside Theatre, Parramatta

21 May – 1 June

Space Theatre, Adelaide

4 – 15 June

Powerhouse Theatre, Brisbane

17 – 19 June

The Art House, Wyong

20 – 22 June

Civic Theatre, Newcastle

22 July – 10 August

Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne

13 – 17 August

Playhouse, Canberra

20 – 24 August

Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, Wollongong

27 – 31 August

The Story House, Geelong

