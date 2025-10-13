Michael Cassel Joins NIDA Foundation Trust

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) has announced the appointment of producer and entertainment executive Michael Cassel AM to the NIDA Foundation Trust, the independent body that raises funds to support projects and programs beyond regular government and earned income.

“I am delighted to join the NIDA Foundation Board,” said Michael Cassel AM. “Michael Cassel Group has a long-standing association with NIDA, and we see great synergy in the work we do together to strengthen Australia's creative landscape. It is vital that we continue to encourage and nurture young talent, so the next generation of performers can thrive both in Australia and on the world stage.”

Established in 1984, the NIDA Foundation Trust supports initiatives that advance NIDA’s mission to train and empower the next generation of storytellers across stage, screen, and digital media.

NIDA CEO Liz Hughes said, “Michael Cassel's extraordinary success in showcasing Australian talent on the global stage—while also bringing world-class productions to audiences here at home—continues to inspire us. Many NIDA alumni, both on stage and behind the scenes, have brought their storytelling superpowers to his productions. Michael’s deep industry knowledge, commercial acumen, and extensive networks ideally position him to make a huge contribution to NIDA. We are honoured to have him join the Foundation Trust board.”

Peter Ivany AO, Chair of the NIDA Foundation Trust, added, “Michael’s extraordinary career and unwavering support for the arts make him an invaluable addition to the Foundation. His global perspective and passion for developing talent align perfectly with NIDA’s mission to train the next generation of creatives.”

As Founder and CEO of the Michael Cassel Group, Cassel has produced some of the most successful and acclaimed productions in Australian theatre, including Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Les Misérables, Kinky Boots, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, MJ The Musical, and Beetlejuice The Musical. His company’s recent Broadway tour of The Picture of Dorian Gray, directed by Kip Williams (NIDA MFA Directing 2009) and starring Sarah Snook (NIDA BFA Acting 2008), earned Snook the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress.

In 2026, Cassel will present a bold new West End production of Dracula, starring Cynthia Erivo and directed by Williams.

Cassel joins current NIDA Foundation Trust Board Directors Peter Ivany (Chair), James Marshall, Andrew Banks, Catherine West, Anna Samios, and Victoria Buchan, working together to ensure NIDA remains at the forefront of creative education and artistic innovation.