Mentalist Scott Silven Returns With World Premiere of New Experience

In an Australian exclusive, internationally acclaimed mentalist Scott Silven will bring his brand new show The Lost Things to the Opera House this June for its world premiere season. A theatrical exploration of wonder and memory, The Lost Things showcases the mind-bending magic of mentalism up close. Inspired by a childhood event, Silven has delved into that liminal space between being lost and found, transforming the thrill and suspense of that moment into a magical experience.

Through astounding illusions and his signature storytelling, Silven alongside acclaimed director Graham McLaren dissolve the line between reality and imagination. As the audience watches and participates in the unfolding story, Silven's breathtaking mastery over mentalism uncovers the invisible threads that connect us to one another.

Scott Silven says: “Theatre is a doorway. A place where we gather in the dark, drawn together by stories that remind us who we are, who we were, and who we might become. I wanted to explore this feeling with The Lost Things. This show is about the unknown – getting lost isn't the end of this story, it's the beginning. We take that moment where the world cracks open, when the map no longer makes sense, and suddenly, anything is possible.”

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Ebony Bott says: “A storyteller at heart, Scott Silven blends theatre and magic in a way that is utterly enchanting. There is a craftmanship to his work, creating a style of magic that fascinates and mesmerizes audiences. We're thrilled that The Lost Things will have its world premiere at the Opera House.”



The Lost Things is a culmination of Silven's work to date, plunging into the intersections between memories, storytelling and human connection, through an immersive experience that moves beyond the stage to sit with audiences long after the lights go down.

