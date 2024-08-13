Melbourne Theatre Company Presents TOPDOG / UNDERDOG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The iconic American masterwork Topdog/Underdog, written by the acclaimed playwright Suzan-Lori Parks will begin performances on Friday 23 August at Southbank Theatre, The Lawler. Winner of the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this darkly comic fable is a searing examination of the complexities of brotherhood and the elusive American Dream.

The recent Broadway revival of Topdog/Underdog garnered a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play in 2023. Parks, who was also named one of Time Magazine's Top 100 Most Influential People, has crafted a work that resonates deeply with audiences, exploring themes of identity, destiny, and the choices we make with the cards we're dealt.

Topdog/Underdog tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln and Booth, as they navigate the harsh realities of life and their tumultuous past. Lincoln, played by Damon Manns, earns his living as a whiteface Abraham Lincoln impersonator, while Booth, portrayed by Ras-Samuel, scrapes by as a petty thief with aspirations of becoming a card-game hustler. As they struggle to survive, their interactions reveal deep-seated tensions and a bond forged by shared history and mistrust.

The play deftly balances sharp, incisive comedy with moments of profound tragedy, dealing a final hand that moves so fast, you've got no choice but to keep up.

Making his Directorial debut is Bert LaBonté, legend of the Australian stage and screen whose career as one of this country's leading men has spanned over 20 years. This production at Southbank Theatre's The Lawler will feature in-the-round seating, allowing audiences to intimately experience this gripping story.

“This production is a significant coup for Melbourne Theatre Company. We are thrilled to bring this iconic piece of contemporary writing and landmark in American theatre to our audiences with an outstanding cast and creative team” says Melbourne Theatre Company's Artistic Director & Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks.

The Topdog / Underdog creative team includes Director Bert LaBonté, Set & Costume Designer Sophie Woodward, Lighting Designer Rachel Lee, Composer & Sound Designer Dan West, Fight Choreographer Lyndall Grant, Card Consultant Laurence Boxhall and Voice & Text Coach Matt Furlani.

Comments